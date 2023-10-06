World Teachers’ Day: Abiodun employs 3,000 teachers

….Presents houses, cash to teachers, schools

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the immediate employment of 1,000 Ogun Teach Interns, to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

The gesture is meant to improve the pupil-teacher ratio and fill existing vacancies in public schools.

The governor also approved the engagement of 2,000 new OGUNTEACH applicants to the already engaged 2,000 interns, as well as a bungalow and cash prizes to teachers who did the state proud in the course of discharging their duties.

Prince Abiodun disclosed this at the year 2023 World Teachers’ Day celebration, with the theme: “The Teachers We Need for Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse Teachers Shortage’, held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor said the appointment of the new teachers takes immediate effect, adding that the administration is doing everything possible to improve the lots of teachers.

He said: “It is my great joy to announce to you that Ogun State will be having an education summit soonest, for cross-fertilizing ideas by critical stakeholders in the sector, to proffer workable solutions to how to improve our education sector beyond this point and institutionalize the desired excellence in all our schools in line with the dreams of our founding fathers.

“To complement this initiative, we will be inaugurating an education trust fund to fund education infrastructure across the various levels. Also, a special committee on the rehabilitation of public schools to complement SUBEB’s interventions will be inaugurated soon.”

The governor reiterated his administration’s high premium on the welfare and wellbeing of teachers just as it continues to prioritise education to be in the first line charge in expenditure for the state and in all the local governments to bridge deficit gap in the sector.

While reeling out some achievements in the education sector, Governor Abiodun said his administration has embarked on the training of 750 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, STEM, teachers in a new teaching pedagogy called PSI-PMI to suppress the conventional approach of teaching, especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

To encourage teachers to perform optimally, the governor said he has directed the release of promotion letters for 2021-2022, two months of leave bonuses for public servants, and N10,000.00 payment to all public servants and pensioners in the state.

“Our government also procured and installed the Education Management Information System (EMIS) equipment and gadgets to aid data collection, collation, and analysis in the education sector across the 20 LGEAs, among many interventions to prepare our students to compete with their peers around the world and also provide an enabling and conducive working environment for our teachers to contribute their best.”

The governor emphasized that as a responsive government, it is convinced of the need to better the lots of teachers as compensation for their selfless contributions to the upliftment of the society, as the future of the children depends on the level and quality of their productivity.