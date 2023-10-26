Wike hosts Rivers APC, says ‘we’ll vote Tinubu again in 2027’

Wike (middle) at the meeting with Rivers APC.

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has pledged to mobilize electoral support for President Bola Tinubu in the next election, saying those who scored 2,000 in the 2023 elections would score next to nothing in 2027.

The minister made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja, while playing host to leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC from Rivers State, led by the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Victor Giadom.

Wike also said he had no regrets about supporting President Tinubu in the last general election because he was out to ensure equity and justice, adding that he owes no one an apology.

Promising to carry the Rivers APC and all Nigerians along, the minister said he would never discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion, ethnicity or political affiliations.

He said: “Let me say clearly and to the hearing of everyone: we owe a duty to continue to support Mr President irrespective of the political party we belong.

“My position is not hidden. I owe nobody no apologies that I stand firm with Tinubu. I stand for equity, fairness and justice.

Inclusivity

“I thank God today that the battle has ended to the glory of God. We are all members of the Nigerian state and therefore it is important for all of us to also understand that the Nigerian state does not belong to a particular person or group.

“A country of this nature, if A takes, the next opportunity should go to B. Inclusivity. So, I am not going to discriminate against anyone. I am here for Nigerians. I am here for those who are members of political parties and those who are not members of any political party.

“Mr. President, having emerged, is not the President of APC. He is the President of Nigeria. Of course, while he is governing Nigeria, he must also take care of the interests of his political party, no one can argue that. It is natural.

“But when it comes to governance, Nigerians must benefit.

“The interest of Rivers State is key. What will benefit our state is what we must always project. I am not a member of the APC but I believe that the support for Asiwaju was necessary.

‘Why supported Tinubu’

“Looking at all the candidates from the South, I knew that nobody could defeat Asiwaju. The capacity and political will to take action; he has it.

“Most of you worked for Asiwaju. Those who didn’t work for Asiwaju we know. It was not hidden. It was clear.

“I am not a politician for self. I am a politician for all. Not ‘me, me, me’. Nobody does that. Any person who does that does not want to survive because, at the end of the day, you need people.

“But be assured that all of us are working together for President Bola Tinubu.

Next election… Rivers…

“I am sure in the next election, those who scored 2,000 would not get 50 votes again because we have nothing to give anybody again because our votes would go for President Bola Tinubu.”

Earlier, Giadom had praised Wike for his decision to support the President and begged him to carry members of the Rivers APC along.

He said: “This is a representative delegation of the APC in Rivers State. We are here to congratulate you on your appointment and thank you for the monumental support you gave our presidential candidate in the last election.

“We urge you to continue to support and work towards the success of the administration and Nigeria.

“We are aware that your support for our presidential candidate was out of your deep concern for justice.

“We have no doubt in your capacity to deliver on the mandate of your office and to protect Rivers interests as well as to promote national unity.”