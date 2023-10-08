Why varsities’ fee hike’ll endanger youth’s future, nat’l devt

By Gabriel Ewepu

Founder and President of One Love Foundation, OLF, Dr Patrick Eholor, yesterday, said fee hikes by universities are endangering the future of youth and national development.

Eholor, in a chat with Sunday Vanguard, said the fee hikes will also intensify social vices and crime in the country as many youths could be forced to drop out.

He also pleaded with government to be considerate, saying many Nigerians cannot afford the tuition increase.

His words: “The implications of the hike is that there will be a visible drop down in the education sector. Some, if not the majority of students, will drop out of school.

“There will be chaos in campuses as the student unions that are closer to the students will organise a protest to oppose the school management, thereby leading to confusion as seen happening in some campuses including the University of Lagos, UNILAG. Such unpalatable situation might result in loss of lives and property.

“In present day Nigeria due to increase in poverty rate, majority of students do care and pay school fees themselves without government assistance or their family assistance. Hike in school fees will certainly spike up the depression rate in Nigeria, which might lead to suicide. There is also low performance. As we know, no humans works well when their hearts are heavy.”