Why Tinubu will defeat Atiku, Obi again in 2027 – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will defeat Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi again in 2027 if the trio emerge as the flagbearers of the political parties.

Omokri said this on his X account on Monday, adding that the only guarantee Atiku to win Tinubu if they contest again, is when Obi does not join the presidential race.

He added that if the stage is for the president and the former Anambra governor, the former will emerge victorious as he said the leaked audio allegedly attributed to Obi in April could be an impediment for the latter.

The ex-presidential aide made the predictions a few hours after Atiku held a press conference where he faulted the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed Tinubu as the president.

“If Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi both contest again in 2027, President Bola Tinubu will be re-elected, God sparing the lives of all three men,” Omokri said.

“The only way Waziri Atiku Abubakar can defeat the incumbent is if Peter Obi does not run. If Waziri Atiku Abubakar does not run and it is a straight contest between Peter Obi and President Tinubu because of the Yes Daddy leaked audio, the President will roundly and soundly defeat Obi.

“I understand this is not what some people want to hear, but they must appreciate that that audio leak has fatally destroyed Peter Obi. The highest he can achieve politically is to be a spoiler at the Presidential level.”

Tinubu, Atiku and Obi contested under the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party respectively.

Both Atiku and Obi in separate appeals seek redress in the presidential election petition court and subsequently in the Supreme Court to nullify Tinubu’s victory.

Tinubu won at the appellate and apex courts.