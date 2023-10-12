Why I dumped YPP to join APC – Ifeanyi Ubah

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District has justified why dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ubah, while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, noted that every politician follows the interest of his constituency and his people.

He said, “So for me, I think it’s time my people want me to join the center party and that’s the reason why I joined the APC.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, because I must appreciate that when I needed help the most politically YPP came to my rescue and I owe it to YPP. They were with me.

“But, now I’ve also been able to groom a lot of people in YPP and I think it’s time now to join the YPP so that I can bring the dividends of democracy and then Renewed Hope to my constituency,” he said.

Recall Senator Ubah, earlier today, announced his exit from the YPP to join the ruling party.

According to a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a brief plenary session on Thursday, Ubah’s defection was due to irreconcilable differences in the YPP.

Ubah, however, did not explain the irreconcilable differences.

The letter further explained that Ubah’s decision is in the interest of his constituents.

Ubah was the sole member of the YPP in the 10th Senate before his defection to the APC.