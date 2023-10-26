We’re committed to technology for service delivery — Gov Otu

Governor Bassey Otu

By Emma Una, CALABAR

Senator Bassey Otu, Cross River State Governor, has reiterated his commitment to effectively key into the new age of digitalization for maximum service delivery.

The governor made the commitment while declaring open a one-day sensitization programme on the benefits of Implementing the Contributory Pension Scheme, organized by the Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions held at the Transcorp Hotel in Calabar.

Otu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Owan Enoh emphasised that the state would not be left behind in the digitalisation wind blowing across the world hence the need to seriously consider the Contributory Pension Scheme as a factor in the welfare of civil servants in the state.

He said that the aptness of the event is anchored on the desire of his administration to identify and domesticate any iota of programmes that would create an atmosphere of succor for his people as against the hitherto laborious and cumbersome manner of the management of pensions in the state which subjects implementation to shrouded secrecy leading to suspicion and uncertainties.

He said that on account of the analog system with its attendant delays, inordinate coordination and other unfortunate factors many beneficiaries died untimely without accomplishing their dreams of enjoying their entitlements on retirement.

The Governor pointed out that the program was therefore packaged to sensitize the workforce as one of the processes of considering the implementation of the scheme in the state.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Lawrencia Ita urged the state workers and other stakeholders to actively participate in the program which has the potential of ushering in freshness in pension administration in the state.

The Commissioner recalled the proactive nature of state administrators in the past especially that which introduced the smart card system which was vehemently opposed but later became a frame of reference for the country at large.

She advised those viewing the proposal from a negative point of view to reassess their stance and be disposed to modernity and the technological drive of Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu’s administration

The chairman of the occasion and president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero commended the state government for beginning a process loaded with the potential of huge benefits to workers of the state.

He advised that stakeholders should without bias digest the proposed policy already captured by the Federal government and domesticated in several states of the Federation with huge multi-faceted benefits accruing to the employers and the employees.

The NLC National President condemned the idea of peripherally viewing a policy and on that premise drawing conclusions without painstakingly studying the program.

According to him, the NLC at the national level has embraced the program based on convincing evidence of effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability.

Comrade Ajaero opined that though the policy is appreciated across the world, the stakeholders in the state, rather than condemn outrightly, should consider the peculiarities of the state and inject ideas that would culminate in improvement and better service delivery.

He affirmed that by his assessment of the policy, it is reliable, transparent, eliminates ghost workers and gives retirees the confidence and assurances for prompt payment of pensions.

The NLC National President pointed out that the scheme which is taking sustainable roots in the country was introduced because of the failure of the past pension management approach and called for collaboration and support by workers.

Speaking on the topic,” Overview of the Contributory Pension Scheme, Challenges and Milestone Achieved” the Director General, the National Pension Commission, who was represented by Mr Clement Akintola revealed that the scheme came into fruition due to the colossal failure of the past approaches which became a liability to both government at all levels and the beneficiaries