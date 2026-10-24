Makinde faults Tinubu over foreign reserves claim, says Nigerians still hungry

.As APM launches reset movement in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Oyo State Governor and Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has accused President Bola Tinubu of using reported growth in foreign reserves to create impression of economic recovery which is untrue.

Makinde accused Tinubu’s administration, of using rising foreign reserve figures as a “political gimmick” to obscure widespread hunger and economic distress across the nation.

​Speaking via online video message on Saturday at the launch of the Makinde and Daura for Better Nigeria (MAD) Resetter Movement in Lagos, Makinde maintained that boasting about macroeconomic growth means nothing to millions of citizens struggling daily to afford basic necessities.

“I am with you 101 per cent towards the reset agenda for Nigeria. We need to reset our economy, our security architecture, our educational system and the socio-political environment,” he said.

Makinde likened the situation to a household where the head boasts of savings while family members go hungry.

“We have heard stories that Nigeria’s foreign reserves are going up. I liken it to a household where the head is telling the people that we have a lot of money in our savings accounts, but everyone in that household is hungry,” he said.

Makinde said economic progress should be measured by citizens’ prosperity and ability to pursue opportunities, and called for return to federalism and multiparty democracy.

“Nigeria was negotiated on the basis of a federalism arrangement. Nigeria was negotiated on the basis of multiparty democracy,” he said.

​Comparing the government’s stance to a flawed household dynamic, Makinde stated; “We have heard stories that Nigeria’s foreign reserves are going up. I liken it to a household where the head is telling the people that we have a lot of money in our savings accounts, but everyone in that household is hungry.”

​APM Presidential candidate, stressed that true economic progress must be judged by tangible improvements in living standards, job opportunities for young people, and financial independence, rather than official statistics.

​Calling for a comprehensive national reset, Makinde urged Nigerians to look beyond propaganda and demand a return to genuine federalism and multiparty democracy.

He called on citizens across all geopolitical zones to join the movement to reshape the country’s economic, educational, security, and socio-political frameworks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

​Also, Director-General of the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hassan Felix, questioned the government’s claims of economic recovery.

Citing rising unemployment, worsening insecurity, and the departure of foreign companies from Nigeria, Felix stated that the “time of deceit is over” and demanded an immediate change in direction.

​Similarly, Director of Volunteers and Support Groups for the campaign, Dr. Emmanuel Dennis, stressed that the movement intends to break away from traditional political rallies focused merely on entertainment.

​”We want to make our campaign issue-based,” Dennis said, pointing to soaring petrol prices, stagnant salaries, and erosion of electoral integrity through judicial outcomes rather than voter choice,” Dennis stated.

He therefore, urged supporters to back the movement in resetting governance both in Lagos State and at the federal level.

​APM pledges inclusive governance in Lagos

​The launch also featured the endorsement of APM’s Lagos State governorship candidate, Adelaja Adeoye, along with the party’s senatorial and legislative flagbearers, by local government party chairmen represented by Isiaka Sodeinde.

​Pledging an inclusive, gender-sensitive administration free from the influence of political godfathers, Adeoye urged voters to resist vote-buying ahead of the polls.

​”Your PVC is the instrument in your hands; that is your power,” Adeoye told supporters.

“If truly you are tired of bad governance, don’t collect money from them. Don’t let them bribe you because what they give you won’t last you a day,” Adeoye stated.