UEFA writes Isreal, expresses profound sorrow

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has written an open letter to the Isreal Football Association, following the ongoing attacks between Isreal and Gaza.

Isreal was hit with a surprise attack from Hamas, a liberation group in Palestine on Saturday, leaving thousands of people dead and taking more than a hundred in hostage.

In response, Isreal has continually launched several air strikes on Gaza and prevented the passage of food, water and fuel to the territory.

Consequently, Israel’s upcoming football fixtures have been confirmed as the Isreali authorities will not allow the team to travel abroad. New dates for these fixtures will be fixed and announced in due course.

Reacting to the development, UEFA President, Alexandre Ceferin, expressed the body’s “profound sorrow” over the attack in a statement released on Thursday.

The full statement reads; “On behalf of Uefa and the European football community, I am writing to express our profound sorrow upon learning about the tragic acts of violence that occurred last week in Israel, resulting in the loss of innocent lives,” said Ceferin in his letter.

“My heart goes out to all the victims and their families during these difficult times. It is an unimaginable tragedy, and the pain and sorrow are profound and resonate across the entire football community.

“We sincerely hope no one will ever again experience such grief.

“My friend, I pray for these deep wounds to heal and for a world where such senseless acts of violence have no place.”

It remains to be seen how UEFA will extend the feelings in upcoming matches as they might not light up the Wembley Arch with Isreal flag for fear of criticism from certain communities.