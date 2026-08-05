Osun Election: Respect people’s verdict, Davido tells Adeleke, Oyebamiji, others

Davido

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has appealed to candidates in the August 15 Osun State governorship election to respect the will of the electorate and ensure the poll is conducted peacefully.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo on Wednesday, Davido, who is Governor Ademola Adeleke’s nephew, said no political ambition should be allowed to endanger lives or destabilise the state.

He urged political leaders and their supporters to avoid actions capable of heightening tension before, during and after the election, while encouraging eligible voters to turn out peacefully and exercise their civic rights.

“Dear contestants in the Osun State governorship election, this is your opportunity to seek the mandate of the people, but political opportunities come and go. Whatever the outcome, please do not allow political ambition to put the lives and future of Osun people at risk.

“I appeal to you, your supporters and your party structures to allow the people to come out freely and peacefully to vote for the candidate of their choice.

“If they choose you, let your victory come through their votes. If they choose someone else, let their decision be respected,” he said.

Davido also urged residents not to be intimidated, stressing that every vote should count.

“I understand the tension and emotions surrounding this election, but I urge everyone to remain calm. No political ambition, disagreement or election is worth the life of any Osun son or daughter. Let us reject violence, intimidation, provocation and destruction.

“To every eligible voter in Osun, come out and exercise your right to vote. Do not be afraid or intimidated. Your vote is your voice, and your choice must be respected,” he added.

The singer also appealed to the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, to promote peaceful and credible elections.

He said he had heard reports alleging possible interference in the election but clarified that he was not presenting the claims as established facts.

“To our daddy from Imo State, I say this with respect. I have heard rumours suggesting there are moves to interfere in the Osun election or use the state as a political battleground to prove a point. I do not present these claims as facts, but I appeal to you to use your influence to promote peace and allow the people of Osun to choose their candidate freely.

“We have mutual connections, and I have a deep personal connection to Imo State because my wife, Chioma, is from the state. Please, let Osun remain peaceful, allow democracy to take its course and let the people decide,” he said.

Davido further called on residents to maintain peace regardless of the election outcome.

“Politics is temporary, but Osun will remain. No political victory is worth violence, destruction or the loss of a single life.

“To everyone in Osun, please come out, vote peacefully, reject intimidation and let your voice be heard.

“Osun is ours, the future is ours, and let peace lead the way,” he said.