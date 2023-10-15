Suspected armed herdsmen attack another Benue community, kill 3, injure others

..we’re under siege, ex Councillor cries out

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have reportedly invaded Imatom community in Chembe- Ukemberagya, Logo Lacal Government Area, LGA, of Benue State killing three man and injuring several others.

The incident came shortly after a similar attack by suspected armed herders claimed some lives and left others injured when a state owned Benue Links Transport Company was attacked by armed herdsmen on Makurdi-Naka road while conveying passengers from Makurdi to Otukpo.

It was gathered that among those killed during the Imatom attack Saturday evening, were Tertsea Terkimbi, Tertsea Mkposu and Mimi Umburga.

A former Local Government Councillor from the area who preferred anonymity, lamented that the community had come under severe attacks by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in recent time that left several persons dead and others injured saying the community was under siege.

According to him “the spate of renewed attacks by Fulani herdsmen militia on the people of Gaambe-Tiev especially Ukemberagya communities in Logo LGA has taken a different dimension in an alarming proportion. The people are attacked on their farms, in their homes and waylaid and murdered on the roads.

“The chronicle of the renewed terrorism by Fulani herdsmen militia recently started on Saturday September 2, 2023 at about 11am when one Monday Hembaku of Chembe village was accosted and killed on his Cassava farm by Fulani herdsmen.

His corpse is still lying at NKST Anyiin morgue.

“Five days later at about 2pm two women from the same village (Chembe) Mrs. Iember Ornguga and Dinnah Chembe were macheted and badly wounded by Fulani marauders when they went to fetch fire wood in the bush.

“They were rushed to a medical facility by men of Operation Whirstroke stationed at Arufu a nearby settlement where they are recuperating.

“Another attack took place on Wednesday October 11, 2023 around 9am at Iorza along Tse Abiem road where two young men, Mbaadega Vihimga and Chuku Gaku who went to buy fish at Zebo Market near River Benue were waylaid on their way back by Fulani militia who inflicted them with various degrees of injuries. They are now receiving treatment at a medical facility at Iorza.

“Then yesterday Saturday October 14, 2023 at about 9pm three young men, Tertsea Terkimbi, Tertsea Mkposu and Mimi Umburga were killed by the same Fulani militia herdsmen at Imatom village Square near Chembe, Ukemberagya, Logo LGA.

Their corpses have been deposited at NKST hospital morgue Anyiin.

“All these renewed attacks and killings without any provocation were aimed at displacing the peasant farmers in order to pave way for their cattle to graze on the people’s crops which are yet to be harvested.

“That is why we are appealing and calling on the state and Federal Governments to as a matter of urgency deploy security to secure the area. If security personnel are stationed at Chembe village, Iorza settlement and Jootar village it will go a long way in providing security for the people on that axis.

“At the moment the nearest security post close to the affected communities is located at Arufu in Taraba state. It takes them time to arrive at the point of the incident due to the distance despite their commendable efforts in responding to distress calls.”

The ex Councillor also lamented that the attacked community had already been deserted due to lack of security presence, a development he said would encourage the armed herders to graze on people’s farmland.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive information on the incident.