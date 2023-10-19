Succour as Lagos lawmaker empowers 300 constituents

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As parts of effort to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and economic reforms facing Nigerians especially the residents of Eti Osa constituency 2, Lagos State, a member representing Eti Osa 2, Gbolahan Yishawu, empowered about 300 women and youths by procuring equipments for their businesses.

This is in furtherance of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs 8, 9, 4, 6,3 in education, health, people-centred representation, sports, enterprise revolution, innovation initiative, transportation, job creation and enterprise development, enterprise development centre, sanitation and recycling, as well as ICT.

Speaking at the 11th GOY Micro-Business & Entrepreneurship Support Program which is also a Human Capacity Development Initiative, Yishawu disclosed that, the vision was conceived 12 years ago and it came to life in 2012 as part of his commitment to serve and provide impactful representation to the people of Eti-Osa constituency 02 particularly the women and youths.

According to him, it was an opportunity to create an avenue to promote and raise human capacity among the teeming youth within the constituency, adding that the underlying objective was to help equip the youths and burgeoning adults, for the job market.

“My perspective has always been to support the youths and adults, to become gainfully employed, retrain, retool and upskill themselves in order to grow their careers and/or businesses thereby reducing poverty and increasing prosperity within our community. Consequently, we designed various programs to cater for different categories of persons and committed to supporting them yearly.

“These categories include vocational granduands starts-up supports, professional artisan supports, market women empowerment, youth empowerment, scholarship grant, micro-business support among others.

“Professional artisans including caterers, tailors, taxi drivers, mechanical engineers, vulcanisers, refrigerator repairers, food sellers, meat sellers, hair stylists, barbers, fishermen, boat owners, electricians, welders, panel beaters, battery chargers, carpenters, plant/flower sellers, electronic technicians, water tanker drivers, cobblers, Korope and Keke Maruwa drivers were given equipments and tools to support their businesses”, he said.

Yishawu disclosed that over 1000 Youths have directly benefited from these programmes including the vocational training programmes on Youth Entrepreneurship and Digital Skills Initiative to support their growth in business and ensure development of their creative minds. Training over 2,000 students, providing start-up tools to over 200 of the most outstanding students. The program has also helped other students secure jobs or become self-employed. While students who have gained admission through the free JAMB program received a one-time cash grant of N75, 000, with an additional N100, 000 awarded to the student with the highest JAMB score.

He highlighted the “Business Pitch 2.0” event, in which 30 qualified businesses competed for a business grant of NGN3, 000,000. The second and third place winners received NGN750, 000 and N500, 000 respectively.

Among items shared were foodstuffs, soft drinks, hairdressing tools, sewing machines, and support cash for students who gained admission to higher institutions among others.

One of the beneficiaries, Sumayyah Ibrahim, who expressed her happiness promised to use the computer given to her for her online business. Also, Aisha Sodiq, was also excited and noted that she would make use of the equipment to start her own business.