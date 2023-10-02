Stakeholders commend Int’l Breweries on 

environmental sustainability

By Nkiruka Nnorom

International Breweries (IB) Plc has been commended by its stakeholders for coordinating its brewery operations in line with best practices and focus on its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda.

Stakeholders, comprising regulatory authorities, government representatives, and members of the communities expressed these views during a facility tour of the company’s Gateway Plant in Ogun State.

The Gateway Plant Manager, Akintayo Oguntunde, who took the regulators around the facility, explained that IB has invested a lot of human and financial resources in its organisations across the country to ensure it runs its business in a sustainable manner with minimal or no negative impact on the environment.

He explained that some of the company’s environmental efforts include the efficient treatment of its effluents, the use of bio-gas from its by-products as well as liquified natural gas to power the boilers.

In his remarks, Brewery Operations Director, IB, Tony Agah, noted that the company’s focus on the environment is further demonstrated through the multi-layered structures it has on ground at the plant, both at the regional, zonal and global levels.

“We share operations’ best practices, and we invest in the best technology. Our structures are backed up with training to make sure the people running our environmental systems are competent,” he said.

While highlighting the company’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Temitope Oguntokun, explained that one of the core values of the company globally is to make sure its operations bring benefits and prosperity to the communities where it operates.