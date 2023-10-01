Shelve your planned indefinite strike – Gov Alia begs labour

By Peter Duru

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has appealed to organised Labour to exercise patience and shelve their planned nationwide strike assuring that government is working round the clock to meet their demands.

The Governor made the appeal Sunday in his address to the state, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary celebration.

He said his administration had accorded priority attention to the welfare of its workforce by ensuring steady payment of salaries, pensions and gratuity to all cadre of workers in the state and would continue to sustain the policy.

The Governor said: “while my administration does not consider its regular payment of pensions, gratuity, and public workers’ salaries as an achievement, we are more determined, to sustain that practice.

“This is only possible with your cooperation and support to our strategies towards attracting investments/tourists to the state. One of such strategies is our administration’s resolve to give tax relief to investors in the state.

“This is to enhance the ease of doing business in Benue State, a move which has short, mid and long term benefits to our economy.

“And in view of the looming industrial action by organised labour across the country, I passionately appeal to the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to reconsider their plans by exercising little more patience, as Government is working round the clock to meet their demands, despite the harsh economic realities.”

He called on the people of the state “irrespective of political, ethnic and religious inclinations, to commit to the beauty of a diverse society, and cling to the values of honesty, hard-work, transparency, accountability, harmony, and meritocracy.”

The Governor pointed out that it was time for the people of the state “to ramp up productivity, inclusive economic development, and equitable distribution of dividends of democracy.”