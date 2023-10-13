Review: Shallipopi drops new tracks ‘Things on Things’, Oscroh (Pepperline)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian singer, Shallipopi has delivered another musical offering with two captivating singles titled, Things on Things and Oscroh (Pepperline).

The self-acclaimed “Pluto President” uses his unique and entertaining tune of nursery rhymes and lyrics relatable to societal norms to capture the essence of contemporary Nigerian music.

His latest release, ‘Things on Things,’ features Shallipopi delivering his usual self-belief and self-praise note as he brags about his place in the music scene with lyrics like “When I fall in, squad Dey coordinate, No evidence nor explain” whilst noting the popular street lingo “You nor fit explain without evidence.”

The ‘Obapluto’ crooner also maintains his usual rhythmic tune as he delivers a refined version of the popular nursery rhyme ‘Sandalili’ in the new single ‘Oscroh (Pepperline).’

Shallipopi sings to invoke nostalgia and remakes the nursery rhyme with lyrics like

“Pepperline line linen, Pepperline line, Let me tie my pepperline.”

He also professes his lifestyle of enjoyment and luxury to celebrate himself whilst sharing his life experiences.

He sings: ‘Just Dey order oscroh, order oscroh, just dey order oscroh.’

The ‘Elon Musk’ crooner has grown to be a force to reckon with in the music industry in recent months and the double delight ‘Things on Things’ and ‘Oscroh (Pepperline) would further seal his place and bolster his love amongst the local music audience.