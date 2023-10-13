Qur’an a comprehensive guide for mankind – ex-NDIC chair Abdullateef

From left, the Chief Missioner, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Oyo State, Dr Bashir Elesinmeta; renowned preacher, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello; an award recipient, a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Professor Sulayman Jamiu; and the Founder/Director, Zakariyyah Institute of Qur’anic Memorisation and Arabic Studies, Ibadan, Dr Abass Zakariyyah, at the 30th anniversary of the institute, held on Sunday at the Islamic Centre, University of Ibadan.

…as Arabic institute celebrates 30th anniversary

THE Holy Qur’an is a comprehensive manual for mankind to attain peace, development and success in the world and hereafter.

The immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Dr Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, made this statement while delivering the 30th anniversary lecture of the Zakariyyah Institute of Qur’anic Memorisation and Arabic Studies at the Islamic Centre, University of Ibadan.

Dr Abdullateef maintained that Allah, who created the world and all the natural resources therein, revealed Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad as the perfect manual to guide the people of the world in their undertakings and relationships with one another.

While urging parents to follow the Qur’an’s injunctions as foundation for their children’s upbringing, the former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs called on leaders to adhere to the scriptural teachings and be conscious of the Day of Recompense.

He advised Muslims to learn how to read the Qur’an and understand its message, to abide by the teachings of the holy book, to teach others and memorise it, as well as use its verses for admonition.

The former NDIC chairman also called on Nigerians to show compassion towards their fellow citizens and accommodate one another, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

He advocated the reform of the justice system to ensure fairness and justice for all citizens.

According to him, “there should be equality before the law; there should be precedents for prospective criminals to reflect on to encourage them to jettison crime.”

The Founder/Director, Zakariyyah Institute of Qur’anic Memorisation and Arabic Studies, Ibadan, Dr Abass Zakariyyah, reflected on the journey so far and glorified Allah for sustaining the institute.

He urged the students to be focused and excel in their Arabic and Islamic education.

Dr Zakariyyah appreciated well-wishers for their support, saying that the institute had produced thousands of graduates who are doing well for Islam and humanity.

The chairman of the occasion, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, represented by a member of the Aare Musulumi-in-Council, Alhaji Abduljaleel Hameed, described the institute as Allah’s project which shall continue to wax strong and produce worthy ambassadors of Islam.

Renowned preacher, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, recalled his relationship with Dr Zakariyyah for more than 40 years, saying it was important for students of the institute to imbibe the virtues of trust, perseverance and honesty which the proprietor exemplified.

In a goodwill message, the President, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Dr AbdulAzeez Alatoye, commended Dr Zakariyyah for his efforts towards the unification of Muslims, calling on Islamic clerics to refrain from being judgemental and abuse of sects on social media.

The Director, Arabic Institute of Nigeria, Elekuro, Ibadan, Dr Abdussalaam Nasir, represented by Sheikh Abduljaleel Ahmada-Tijani, congratulated Dr Zakariyyah for the feats he had recorded since the establishment of the institute and urged the students to follow in the footsteps of their teacher-in-chief.

In their goodwill messages, the acting President, Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Tajudeen Abdulganiy; and Professors Muhib Opeloye and Sulayman Jamiu extolled Dr Zakariyyah for his steadfastness, resilience and commitment to the future of Islam.

Some alumni of the institute, including Ustaz Yunus Muhammadul-Awal and Alhaja Abibat Adesina, said the knowledge gained from the school has guided them so far in life.

Highlights of the celebration included presentation of awards to seven personalities for their contributions to the development of the school, cash gifts to five outstanding students in Qur’anic competition, launch of a 125-page book written by Dr Abass Zakariyyah and recitation of the Glorious Qur’an.