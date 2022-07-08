.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A socio-political gender based, non-governmental organisation, Coalition of Muslim Women for Asiwaju has endorsed the incumbent Osun State Governor, Adeboyega Oyetola for second term in office.

The endorsement was announced during a special prayer for the victory of Oyetola and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as well as the formal launch of the organisation in the State in Osogbo at the weekend.

The Convener and the National Chairperson of the organisation, Rasheedah Adebari said CoMWA which covers all geo-political zones in Nigeria, was initiated to foster harmony and progress in the country, through peaceful political engagement, using politics of fairness and justice.

“CoMWA is an avenue for us Muslimahs (Muslim Women) to liberate ourselves as major stakeholders in the polity; and by engaging political gladiators socially, and politically. CoMWA also uses this avenue to drum support and pray for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Oyetola in Osun.

“We are today organising this Special Prayer for a gentle, amiable, cool-headed, capable, intelligent, financial guru, economic giant, incorruptible, indefatigable and God-fearing Governor Adeboyega Oyetola to be victorious in the July 16 election.

“We are not just canvassing votes for Oyetola because he’s the last man standing, the only ambassador of the Muslims in the entire Southern Nigeria (as governor), we are equally supporting him as a worthy administrator who has done us proud as Muslims, managing the scarce resources our Osun to achieve great feats without resorting to borrowing and without failing in his financial obligations as the governor.

“It is in this sense that we are declaring our unalloyed and total support for Oyetola again. After all, nobody changes the winning team. Oyetola towers above all the pretenders and jesters. He does not deal in theories. He is practical and realistic to the core. He is a silent achiever. So, let the achievements continue”, she said.

Speaking about Asiwaju, Adebari stressed that CoMWA is supporting Tinubu because he has contributed in no small measure to the building and nurturing of the democracy that is currently being savored.

“From the North to the South, West to East, he carved a microcosm of Nigeria in the womb of Lagos system of governance and extends dividends of democracy to all residents without any form of stratification.

“Combining true Federal Character with emulatory religiosity, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu extols the virtues of religious tolerance in practical terms by bringing the finest, polished people of diverse religious backgrounds to the limelight of politics”, she added.

Osun State Coordinator of CoMWA, Hajia Shakirah Adeniyi-Oladipo and the Director of Contact and Mobilisation, who is also a Director in the Ministry of Health, Mrs Rashidah Hassan urged Muslim women to get their Permanent Voter Card, irrespective of the challenge involved, with a view to ensuring they exercise their civic right without being disenfranchised.

The prayer warriors who were led by the popular radio and television presenter, Alhaja Suwaebat Ibiyemi-AbdulLateef; the proprietor of Qur’an Memorisation and Islamic Institute, Hajia Rahmat Ayolo-Shittu and a notable spiritualist, Alhaja Maryam Ahmad Sheu prayed for the victory of the contestants.

They noted many intrigues to thwart their effort but prayed that, as a raging storm is not a match for solid rock; and as Allah rescued Prophet Nuh from the gang-up of enemies, and Oyetola and Jagaban will eventually triumph over all their obstacles.