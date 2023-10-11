Protest rocks FSTC, Usi-Ekiti as PTA demands removal of principal, vice

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

….Says dogs feed at where our children’s meals are prepared

By Elizabeth Osayande

Parents of students of Federal Science and Technical College, Usi-Ekiti, in Ekiti State, have protested allegations of high-headedness of the principal, Olateji Balogun, and one of his vice-principal, whose name was given as Mrs. Oguntola.

The parents, who gathered at the school premises, led by the Chairman of the Parents-Teachers Association, PTA, Bamigbose Taiwo, called for the immediate removal of Mr Balogun.

According to them, since the administration of the new principal, the school, which had hitherto emerged first in local and international competitions, has become a shadow of itself.

They also said that the delay in the issuing of textbooks by the school, after three weeks of resumption, was affecting the academics of their children.

Part of the speech of Engr. Taiwo stated that: “I once again reiterate that the principal has not been in charge of this school for a long time. Many issues have not given us the change we so much desired. It has been the same old story,” I will look into it.”

Speaking on some measures PTA has taken to call the principal to order, the chairman explained that: “Before now, I wrote a letter to invite the management of this school with my team before the resumption of this team. Yet, no cogent answer was given to the issues we raise. What he always says is that he was going to look into the issues.

“After we waited for his response which didn’t come out. Then, we wrote a report to the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja. Last week, they came, and did a fact-finding. But the result is not yet out. We cannot be backward as other school students have textbooks.

“This is the third week of resumption, and our children have not been given any textbooks. This is despite making payment for these books.

“This challenge has slowed down the academics of our children.

“Again, in terms of academics, our children who always came tops among the three schools in the state, have come down in academics since the arrival of this principal.

“We, therefore, call on Nigerians to come to our aid as we don’t want this school standard to go down. We want this school to be the number one in this state.”

On what was their demand, the parents reiterated that they want a new principal. “We want new principal and new vice principal.”