Policemen collecting N100 is embarrassing — Force PRO

Nigerian Police Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said it’s embarrassing that some policemen collect N100 or any amount from Nigerians, stating that it’s pure corruption and does not portray the force in a good light.

Adejobi made it known while responding to a question from an X user on why some policemen extort road users.

His words: “It’s pure corruption. It’s not allowed or acceptable. It’s condemned in its totality. 100 naira or whatever amount being collected by some policemen (not all of them) on the road is embarrassing and does not portray police in a good light.

“In fact, the hatred and bad image of the police are tailored to this and some other isolated misconducts. Those you see on the road collecting dirty money do not represent our standards, values, and vision. It’s a matter of time. They will soon meet their Waterloo.

He also stated that the IGP has set up a committee to tackle unprofessionalism in the force.

“The IGP detests that and is working assiduously to tackle corruption, misconducts and unprofessionalism in the police. We will soon reveal the outcomes of IGP’s monitoring team’s operations across the country. We have recorded successes in that regard, and it’s a continuous exercise.”