Osun received N2bn, N7bn for palliatives, infrastructure — Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, disclosed that the state received N2billion for palliative and N7billion refund as infrastructure support fund against N9billion being peddled around by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state as palliative from the Federal Government.

Governor Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, berated the APC in the state for “deliberately spreading falsehood and misinformation”.

The statement reads: “At the Ipade Imole, Governor Adeleke told the people of the state that the N2 Billion naira released for subsidy palliatives is being disbursed for food palliatives, transport services and refurbishment of health centers. Procurement orders are already placed.

“On the N7 billion federal refund, the Governor explained in both Yoruba and English language that it was designated for infrastructure intervention and constitutes less than 20 percent of the total money Osun State Government is committing to infrastructure upgrade.

“Mr Governor further provided details of the proposed infrastructure projects to include dualisation of roads, building of overhead bridges, mass solar lightning of major roads, upgrades of hospitals, water intervention projects and Imole Housing estates, all across the nine federal constituencies. “