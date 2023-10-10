Nigeria, US, 2 others consume most sugary drinks — STUDY

Nigerian Flag

By Sola Ogundipe

A new study by researchers from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy has shown that between 2005 and 2018, higher educated adults in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, tend to consume more sugar-sweetened beverages than their counterparts in the Middle East/North Africa.

Over the same period on a national scale, the highest consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages in the world occurred in Nigeria, Mexico, Ethiopia, and the United States of America. From the study, the global consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages increased by 16 percent with sub-Saharan Africa experiencing the largest increase (41 percent), while Latin America/Caribbean and high-income countries showed decreasing trends. The researchers found that there were 12.4 servings of sugar-sweetened beverages per week recorded in Sub-Saharan Africa, and 8.5 servings per week in Latin America/the Caribbean, which were among the highest per capita consumption of sugary drinks among urban, highly educated individuals in the world.

A report of the study published in the journal Nature Communications, which examined the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages among adults from 1990 to 2018 in 185 countries, revealed that Mexico consumed the most sweetened drink servings per week with 8.9 servings, followed by Ethiopia (7.1), the United States (4.9), and Nigeria (4.9), whereas India, China, and Bangladesh (each 0.2) consumed the least

From the study, global intakes were higher in males versus females and in younger versus older people, but the impact of education and rural/urban residency was influenced more by region of origin.

The study underscored the critical role of diet and beverage consumption in health outcomes, emphasizing that unhealthy dietary habits contribute to conditions such as obesity, malnutrition, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Sugar-sweetened beverages have been linked to these health issues, but a lack of national estimates on their consumption has hindered effective interventions and targeted population groups in need.

This study analyzed sugar-sweetened beverage intake trends in adults aged 20 and above across 185 countries for 1990, 2005, and 2018. Data was sourced from the Global Dietary Database (GDD), which provided subnational stratification based on factors like age, education, sex, and urban or rural residence.

Sugar-sweetened beverages were defined by their caloric content, including soft drinks, fruit drinks, energy drinks, lemonade, punch, and aguas frescas. They excluded non-caloric artificially sweetened beverages, 100 percent fruit and vegetable juices, and sweetened milk.

The research has significant implications for public health policies and interventions, given the adverse effects of high sugar-sweetened beverage consumption, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dental problems, and cancer.

The study’s findings can inform guidelines, interventions, and policies to limit sugar-sweetened beverages intake within recommended limits, including measures like warning labels, taxes, nutrition education, and marketing standards.

Age, gender, and urban/rural residence played roles in sugar-sweetened beverages consumption trends with younger adults in specific regions were identified as higher consumers of sugar-sweetened beverages.

Rural areas in certain regions had higher sugar-sweetened beverage intake than urban areas, while education level and socioeconomic status influenced consumption patterns in diverse ways. The study also revealed a correlation between sociodemographic development index (SDI) and sugar-sweetened beverages intake, indicating disparities in sugar-sweetened beverages consumption at the national level.

The results of this study show a rise in sugar-sweetened beverage consumption worldwide, with susceptible categories including young individuals and people with less education showing greater intake.

In order to lessen the worldwide burden of health problems related to sugar-sweetened beverages consumption, it is imperative to address these discrepancies through targeted policies and initiatives.

The study serves as a basis for further research and the development of policies to address the health issues associated with sugar-sweetened beverages.