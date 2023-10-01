Nigeria @63: God will heal our nation – Adeboye

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Pastor Enoch Adeboye, prayed to God to heal Nigeria.



He made the prayer virtually from Jerusalem during the October Thanksgiving Service and Nigeria’s 63rd Independent Day celebration at the church’s headquarters in Ebutte Metta.



Speaking on the topic: “Free Indeed”, Adeboye said that the topic is in alignment with the nation’s Independence Day celebration, which is about freedom.



He said: “Independence is talking about freedom, that is why we would be talking about freedom indeed. You may be enjoying independence from the colonial master and still be a slave to sickness, poverty, terror, among others.



“What is applicable to the individual is applicable to the nation, because a nation is made up of individuals, that is why you must join hands to bring salvation to our nation.



“If you borrow, if you are owing and you say you are free, you are deceiving yourself, borrowers are servants to the lender. You are not free if you are poor”, he said.



Charging the church members to keep praying for the nation, he said: Whosoever the Son (Jesus Christ) shall set free, is free indeed, that is why you have a responsibility to keep praying for the nation and those who are yet to be saved”.