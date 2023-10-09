Mount Moriah Awards 2023: Hammond promises grand event

By Rita Okoye

Arrangements are in top gear for the latest edition of the prestigious Mount Moriah Awards (MMA) 2023

Slated for Saturday 25 November 20023 at Venue Copthorne Tara hotel, Kensington, London W85SY, the award which recognizes and appreciate distinctive people of great achievements, influence and those secretly making a difference, would have dignitaries from all walks of life in attendance.

According to Professor Dr. Juliet Hammond, founder and CEO of Mount Moriah Organisation of the Mount Moriah Awards (MMA) is a subsidiary, this year’s award would be better in terms of organization and activities lined up for the epoch-making event.

It is instructive to note that Hammond who is a serial entrepreneur is many things rolled into one. As far as gospel content in the UK is concerned, she is a force to reckon with.

Derived from Genesis 22, her slogan, ‘Mount Moriah, a place of sacrifice and provision’ is indeed what she is about and currently doing great with her numerous achievements.

She is the host of ‘Inspiring Time with Juliet’ and ‘Juliet Hammond Show’ on the online Mount Moriah Radio (MMR) and Mount Moriah TV (MMTV). These shows showcase interviews with various people from different works life. The radio station is a 24hr daily broadcast of Christian music, news, gospel messages, announcements, scripture readings, etc.

The annual Mount Moriah Conference (MMC) organised at different countries of Africa is aimed at working alongside local ministers, and to impact the ‘word’ to many through the conference. So far the conference has been held in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Mount Moriah Foundation (MMF) focuses on supporting and empowering menopause women across the globe. Mount Moriah Foundation organise trainings, enriching programs, and events that benefit women going through menopause transition and their families. The foundation also provides support to orphans, widows, and schools in Africa.

Mount Moriah School (MMS) in Nigeria provide education to both primary and secondary school children. The aim is to raise children of great education standard, promote honesty, and wisdom growth.

Mount Moriah Liberation Outreach (MMLO) Church have branch Churches in Kenya and Nigeria. There is Sunday online prayer sessions that operate in United Kingdom. Prof Dr Juliet Hammond remains the General Overseer of these churches and online prayer sessions. The aim is to pray, impact sound teachings, deliverance, salvation, and enlighten many the word of God.

Mount Moriah Bible School (MMBS) is based in England and aim to develop fire-brand Bible Students who will preach the gospel and inspire the world.

Hammond, an NHS Continuing Healthcare Lead Complex Case Manager of one of the Integrated Care Boards in United Kingdom is the author of many books and articles. Some of her published books include: Mount Moriah: a place of sacrifice and provision, Mount Moriah: a daily devotion, Mount Moriah: the arm of God. She has various written articles in social media, internet, special podcast and radio programmes.

So, with all these achievements and more, Hammond is inviting men and women who have not made arrangements to attend this year’s award ceremony, to make effort to attend.