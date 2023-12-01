Queen of Red Carpet, Florence bags international awards

By Rita Okoye

Just like one of the evergreen songs of the late King of reggae music, Bob Marley titled; ‘who the cap fits, aptly captures the latest honour bestowed on HRM, Florence Okonkwo popularly known as ‘Queen of Red Carpet.’

This time UNIPGC Africa in collaboration with Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance and the Mount Moriah Awards honoured her in recognition of her good works she is doing in the United Kingdom.

She won, ‘Outstanding Nigerian Actress in the Diaspora of the Year’ and Special Recognition Award’ respectively.

Okonkwo who is a household name in the UK and recently attained the golden age of 50 is a woman of many parts who craves for perfection in any of her endeavour.

She is an accomplished actor, author, Publisher and a pragmatic leader who goes by the title; ‘Ezenwanyi Eji Ejemba.’

With these awards, Okonkwo promises to continue her selfless service to humanity as she continues to impact lives positively both home and abroad.

Present at the prestigious occasion which Amb. Claudia Parvin also received an award were;

Dr, NIDAA SABBAGH and Ambassador. Dr. Jonathan Ojadah (Global President & Chairman, Supreme Council, UNIPGC) gave out the awards to everyone namely Lord Shaun Bailey, BaronLord of Paddington, UK; Chief Dump Owukori Lulu -Briggs; Dr. Emeka Rollas Ejezie (MON) President

Actors Guild Nigeria; Richie John Onaiwu, (Richie Rich Global); Mr. Alistair Soyode, Chairman/CEO, BEN TV; Amb. Mercy Dingwiza; FAKON Empire; Minister Manelli; Dr. Lungowe Matakala (Ph.D); Prof. Dr. Juliet Hammond, Morie Komba Manyeh, High Commissioner of Sierra Leone.