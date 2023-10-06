Marfada Records signs new artiste

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EIGHT months after it signed an upcoming artiste, Marfada Records has announced the signing of yet another super talented artiste, Victor Osatare Elijah, known by his stage name Tare.

He is an Afrobeat singer and songwriter from Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria born on August 4, 2001and he graduated from University of Benin (UNIBEN) where he studied industrial chemistry.

Records showed that Tare is a gifted artiste who discovered his passion for music at an early age.

He sang in his church’s choir, where he learned the basic concepts of music and from there, he progressed into writing his own songs and also did covers for popular songs, which he regularly posts on his social media pages.

Tare is the truest definition of an artist who takes a considerable amount of time honing his craft.

The With his distinct sound that pierces through even the most hardened of ears, in which he combines dancehall, R&B, and afrobeat into unique sets of melodies, it is safe to say that the sky is only a stepping stone for this young man.

The Chief Executive Officer of Marfada Marfada, Ehiguese Marvis Ifada said “Tare believes joining the Marfada Records label will help him reach his full musical potential.”

Marfada Records is a record label. owned by Ehiguese Marvis Ifada, AKA “Don Marfada”, a Nigerian American music executive, healthcare professional, business magnate, and serial entrepreneur based in the United States who believes in empowering musically talented people, especially youths, to achieve greater success in the music industry. He believes every talented artist deserves to be heard and recognized around the world.