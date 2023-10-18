I’m not against Islam as FCT minister – Wike  

Nyesom Wike has said he is not against the religion of Islam as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Wike said this when he received members of the Abuja National Mosque Management Committee, led by its chairman, the Etsu of Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar on a courtesy visit on Wednesday.

The minister debunked reports making the rounds that his administration in Abuja was promoting policies that are against Islamic religious alignments.

He said those trying to whip religious sentiment were mischievously doing so in order to score some cheap political points.

Wike noted that he has no reason to instigate hate speech against any religious groups but to support any that has a genuine cause.

He assured that FCT would not hesitate to support the maintenance of the National Mosque, or the National Ecumenical Centre, having been declared as a national monument.

The minister also called on religious leaders to preach National unity and peaceful coexistence.

Wike said, “No government will hesitate to support the maintenance of a National Monument, be it for Christians or Muslims.”

In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe urged the Minister to support the maintenance project of the National Mosque, which he disclosed had been stalled for some time now.

The cleric pleaded with the Minister to grant the Committee more time to develop plots of land allocated to it by FCTA.