ICPC to track over N8bn constituency, executive projects in Kano

By Bashir Bello

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has disclosed plans to commence tracking of over N8 billion constituency and executive projects, CEPT, carried out in Kano.

The Commission will closely monitor and assess government projects valued at over N8 billion cutting across various sectors including Health, Electrification, Education, Water Supply and empowerment projects among others.

A statement by the Assistant Commissioner of the ICPC Kano office, Abubakar Jibrin issued to Vanguard, said by tracking these projects the commission will ensure that the funds allocated to each project are spent as intended promptly to deliver tangible benefits to the people of Kano State.

“The exercise will be carried out in conjunction with the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Civil Society Organizations and the members of the Media in a concerted effort to ensure transparency, accountability and the efficient utilization of public funds.

