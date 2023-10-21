I want a man who’ll love my acting career – Georgina Ibeh

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Busty actress Georgina Ibeh says she’s ready for marriage any time as long as her man will not separate her from her acting career. The light-skinned actress admits that she believes in marriage and will get married but that she expects her man to show understanding and encourage her in her acting career

Speaking on the importance of marriage to her during a chat with NollyNow, the Imo State-born actress said “My mum and dad were married and the marriage lasted long before I lost my dad in 2020 . I believe so much in marriage and having kids.”

She added: “In as much as I wouldn’t want to have children out of wedlock, marriage is something I would embrace in the long run. Although I’m not in a relationship at the moment, but I want to meet someone who understands that I love my acting career.

“I want to be a good role model to the younger ones who are looking up to me. Of course, I wouldn’t be here forever. I am creating a niche for myself. I am still single but I have a YouTube Channel called Georgina Ibeh Channel which is like a retirement plan for me when I get married because I wouldn’t be as busy as I am today, jumping from one movie set to another.

“In the course of doing my work as an actress, some said I am intelligent, hard working and a good role model to many young ladies. Others said I appear to be outspoken and fearless when it comes to issues that affect other people. “In my normal life, I am more of an introvert but people don’t believe me. I can be an introvert as well as an extrovert. But I am more of an introvert, I love my space, I love to be alone most of the time. I do not put my real life into my acting. I just play my role and come out of the character as soon as I am done”, she said.

Ibeh began her acting career professionally in 2015, five years after her graduation from the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, starring in TV series such as “The Patriot”, “Super Story”, “This Life”, “The Benjamin” among others. She’s currently one of the most sought after faces in the Nigerian movie industry. She plays every role given to her in movies as if her life depends on it.