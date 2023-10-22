Here are Abuja mystery genital thieves

Police stand against accusers, residents kick

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In the bustling streets of Abuja, fear has gripped residents following alleged penis theft.



The development has sparked controversy just as traditional rulers, clerics and civil society organizations (CSOs) call for swift action to stem the tide.

Over the past weeks, reports have emerged of men allegedly encountered by attackers, who supposedly employed magic to steal, shrink or immobilize their genitals.



Some of the alleged victims claim to have experienced strange sensations only to discover their manhood tampered with.



The rising number of incidents has left Abuja residents living in fear.



Narrating his story, one of the supposed victims, Nasiru Usman, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, said: “This man collected my penis. He greeted me on the street, saying ‘assalam alekun’. He then started asking me different questions. Suddenly I felt a shock in my body like that of electricity.



“I wondered why something could shock me like that. I decided to ease myself nearby immediately only to discover that my penis had become very small and I couldn’t pass out urine.”



The suspect, Suleiman Isiyaka, while admitting to the allegation, said: “When I greeted him, he decided to go and ease himself, then he came back to tell me that he couldn’t find his penis anymore.



“But the truth is that when I greeted him, I collected his penis. He will get it around 4pm or 5pm.”

But the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command of the Nigeria Police is standing against accusers of suspected penis thieves, saying it has apprehended and formally charged 14 of them to court for making false claims about the disappearance of their male organs.

In a statement, FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, said, “The FCT Police Command has documented more than 10 cases of alleged male organ disappearance throughout the Territory, along with the escalating incidents of mob violence by enraged youths.

“It was only through the intervention of the Police Command that loss of life and property was prevented, and law and order were restored.

“14 suspects who alleged that their male organs had disappeared were taken to hospital where the medical doctors confirmed that their male organs were intact and functioning. As a result, they have been charged with providing false information and inciting public disturbance.”

Residents kick

Meanwhile some Nasarawa and Abuja residents disagree with the police position, arguing that dismissing the cries for help would be a disservice to affected individuals and an oversight of public safety,

Some of the residents who spoke to Sunday Vanguard insisted that a thorough investigation must be launched to determine the truth or otherwise of penis theft and put an end to the anxiety in Abuja.

Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Samuel Peter Aye, said: “The issue of organ theft, i.e. stealing of men’s penises, is particularly a bad development that everyone, including the Nigeria Police, should be worried about.

“As for the authenticity of the news breaking from different corners of FCT, some have been confirmed to be true while a few others may be lies.

“About two weeks ago, two young men in Karshi lost their penises to these organ thieves. “But thank God for the swift intervention of neighbors who pursued and caught the culprits and, unfortunately, one of the thieves, while trying to run away, was knocked down by a vehicle and he died.

“As for those who may still be thinking that it’s not real, I’ll advise that they just do their very best to be careful out there as we can’t really ascertain who these organ thieves are.”

Calling for concerted efforts between the police and other security agencies to end the menace, he added: “All hands need to be on deck to arrest this ugly development.

“On the part of the populace, I advise that we are vigilant as we go about our daily activities and, on the part of government, there needs for a serious beef up of security and if possible ensure that perpetrators of this crime are adequately dealt with to deter others who may be tempted to do same”.

On her part, a 100-level mass communication student of National Open University, NOUN, Abuja, Mary Lucky, said: “I don’t think there is anything government can do. “

“Although it is a product of the state of the economy, if these genital thieves decide not to stop their activities today, there is hardly anything government can do because people that do it, if they are seen on the road, one may hardly identify them or tell what kind of intention they have.

“So it is not something that you can just walk into a particular location and stop it.

“The only thing government can do in this situation is to engage traditional rulers, youths and other local stakeholders or leaders as watchdogs.

“I know some persons may think this genital theft is not real, but it is very real and it is another level of ritual.

“It all started in Benue before the perpetrators moved to Nasarawa. Now they are in Abuja and it is gradually spreading to other parts of the country.

“People are hungry and they can do anything for money. And, if you observed, those who have been caught as genital thieves, it was the community, people around that caught them. “So, government should empower the community to look out for penis thieves.”

Mistake

Also speaking on the issue, a 200-level student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Amos Bature, said: “Anybody that is not taking this serious is making a mistake and may fall victim. I have seen this happen.

“In fact, I was in the first group of people that caught a woman who was responsible for stealing the penises of three students.

“Sometimes they just come around pretending like they have something important to do here in school but they have ulterior motives.

“I can’t say how they do it but I know it is black magic or juju as people would call it.

“When they do their thing and touch you, your genitals become inactive, smaller or you will feel something has left you immediately.

“If you’re not too observant, you may go home thinking nothing has happened but if you are, you will immediately go after the person and also call for help.

“The woman we caught, after dealing with her and threatening to kill her, she brought it back. “When asked why she did so, she explained that it was just for her to make money through ritual. This and so many others have happened and it is not superstition or lie. It is real.”

Eyewitness

A mother of two, Veronica Clement, describing the situation as dumbfounding, said: “Initially, I thought genital theft was a joke but last week when I was returning from my shop to the house, in front of Abacha Barracks Mamie Market, I saw a group of people mercilessly beating a woman and behold it was a case of penis theft.

“It was so shocking seeing the victim whose penis was stolen, a grown man, stood there crying. That was when it dawned on me that this issue should not be taken lightly.

“I believe a lot of people do not believe this is real. It is real and I am very careful of where my children go to, to avoid stories and government should find a way to go about it if they don’t want to see mob activities everywhere.”

A nursing student, Mercy Odeh, on her part, said: “Ritual has always been a known thing.

Right from when we were growing up, we saw it in movies and heard warnings backed up with stories of people being used for ritual, so it’s no new thing.

“But hearing of the most recent genital theft in the FCT, I must say it is scary. My mum told me a few days back about genital theft in one of the cities in the country.

“But seriously, hearing that this is happening in our own Abuja is appalling.

“Could it be that they devised this means of stealing body parts for ritual because they are easier to get, as they don’t have to go kidnapping or killing anyone in order to get their desired body part?

Economic challenges

Some clerics and traditional rulers, who also spoke to Sunday Vanguard, blamed the ugly development of penis theft on the get-rich syndrome amidst the current economic realities in Nigeria.

A cleric with Christ Reign Church, Abuja, Mr. Chinedu Joseph, said: “I am saddened by the disturbing trend of penis theft.

“This heinous act can be attributed to the desperation caused by poverty and economic hardship.

“It is imperative for government to step up efforts to revamp the economy and provide viable opportunities for our youths”.

Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church, Mararaba, on his part, said: “Recurring cases of penis theft clearly illustrate the depths of degradation individuals are willing to sink into due to the prevalent poverty plaguing our society. “Government’s responsibility is to ensure economic stability and create opportunities for its people.

“The need for urgent actions to revamp our economy cannot be overstated”.

Horror

Also speaking, the Chief of the Lugbe Community, Mr. Danlami Shekwozhanyi, said: “It is disheartening to witness the distressing incidents of penis theft connected to money ritual. Our society is being exposed to this unimaginable horror due to economic hardship and a lack of substantial government interventions”.

While advocating for economic reforms, the District Head of Shere-Koro, Mapape, Alhaji Danladi Ibrahim Jirah, said: “As traditional leaders, we cannot remain silent in the face of these disturbing incidents of penis theft for money ritual”

CSOs speak

Civil society organizations (CSOs) also weighed-in on the issue, asking government to take the issue of penis thieves seriously.

Director General, DG, Coalition of Nigeria Youth on Security and Safety Affairs, CONYSSA, said: “The issue of genital theft must be taken with seriousness.

“Firstly, this is done under spiritual influence. There is a power behind this and it has to with blood money.

“In that case, the DSS must do proper profiling of herbalists, prophets and Imams who are in the field or are into spiritual work.

“You see them advertising that if you come for spiritual work and if you can provide those body parts, you can become a millionaire. Such people should be invited by the DSS for profiling, to ask about these powers: What is being used to get the money?

“Secondly, people should be careful. There is power and there are powers. The spiritual controls the physical. People should be observant on what happens in their organic system, how they feel in their body and in their environment.

“Security agencies should also raise awareness on the issue on jungle justice so that innocent people are not just killed. Security agencies need more partnership with the youths.”

The founder of Concerned Nigerians, CN, George Adekunle, also spoke. He said: “It is horrifying to hear about alleged penis theft incidents in Abuja and other states.

“This shows how desperate some individuals have become, resorting to money ritual. I fully support the call by CSOs urging government to conduct a thorough investigation and take immediate action before this crime spirals out of control”.

Abuja Youth Forum, AYF, in a statement by its Permanent Secretary, Daniel Abu, stated: “The rise in penis theft for money ritual is an alarming issue that demands immediate attention from government.

“The audacity of these criminals is a clear indication of the breakdown of law and order. “We urge government to take this matter seriously, conduct a thorough investigation.”