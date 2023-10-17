Harvard prof, Dana Born, others gear up for Dr Abiola Salami’s Nairobi boot camp

Dr Abiola Salami

Senior Leaders across private, public and social sectors in Africa are set to attend the 2023 edition of The Dr Abiola Salami International Leadership (DASIL) will be held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Headlining this edition is Harvard Professor and US Air Force Retired Brigadier General, Prof. Dana Born.

According to her, “I am excited to join other leaders at DASIL BootCamp on this journey of continuous learning and leadership at this bootcamp.

“I will be sharing some insights from my recent Harvard Business Review article and more on Authentic Leadership.”

The Dr. Abiola Salami International Leadership (DASIL) BootCamp is conceived on the two philosophies of peak performance: excellence is the minimum standard, and historical performance is a launchpad, not the standard.

According to the Convener, Dr Abiola Salami, “Leadership performance is under threat. Many leaders are recording mediocre performance – some due to burnout, and some due to past success.

“In addition, other leaders deliver mediocre performance due to inadequate leadership education and some due to an ineffective outside-in approach that primarily transfers responsibility for action to others.

“Therefore, we have curated this leadership bootcamp to equip these leaders with strategies to navigate complex challenges and deliver peak performance for their organisations, reshape their industries as we together build Africa into a great continent.”

The main faculty for this edition comprises Born; Dr. Mosun Belo Olusoga, the first female Chairman of Access Bank Plc; and Dr, Salami, who doubles as a world-class performance strategist.

Through a rich faculty, advanced studies in critical areas and a series of activities, DASIL presents Senior Leaders with the opportunity to reflect, restrategise, rejuvenate and reskill for peak performance.

Participants will get a leadership assessment result, enjoy luxury accommodation in a five-star hotel, relish the welcome dinner and closing breakfast, interact with high-level faculty, receive high-quality training materials, maximise networking opportunities with other senior leaders and enjoy the safari fun site visit in Nairobi.