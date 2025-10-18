Dr Christopher Kolade

•A Tribute to Dr Christopher Olusola Kolade

By Abiola Salami

In a world where status often overshadows service, Dr. Christopher Olusola Kolade stood apart. He lived by the timeless creed that “we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” His life was not a parade of titles though he earned many, but a steady testimony of integrity, humility, and sacrificial leadership.

Born on December 28, 1932, in Erin-Oke, Osun State, Dr. Kolade was raised by an Anglican missionary father and a mother whose faith shaped his moral compass. After attending Government College, Ibadan, and Fourah Bay College, Sierra Leone, he joined the Nigerian civil service as an education officer before moving to the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

As Director-General of NBC in the 1970s, he redefined broadcasting as a public trust. Under his leadership, truth was sacred, professionalism was enforced, and propaganda found no place. At a time when many used the airwaves for influence, Kolade used them for integrity.

When he moved into the private sector, joining Cadbury Nigeria Plc in 1978, his ethical compass didn’t change. Rising to Managing Director and later Chairman, he built a company culture rooted in fairness and accountability. Later, as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (2002-2007), he represented the nation with humility, diligence, and dignity – the kind that earns respect without demanding it.

He also became a mentor to thousands through Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, and as founder of the Christopher Kolade Foundation, which champions education, leadership, and the girl child. Wherever he served, he left behind the fragrance of integrity.

But for me, his impact was not just professional; it was personal.

My Father Is Gone, and I Am Grateful

When I lost my biological father in July 2001, I knew how challenging life would be. I was still an undergraduate – a young man who had suddenly inherited a wife he didn’t propose to and four children he didn’t birth, while he himself was still somehow a child.

I had great hopes that the future would be better. I couldn’t wait to graduate, find a job, and start earning decent income so I could continue paying what we now call “Black Tax” the price of love and responsibility in a communal culture.

My quest landed me a job in Port Harcourt, which I eventually lost because I refused to be complicit in a fraudulent act. Despite the desperation of my situation, I insisted that we must not go the dishonest route. I lost the job, but I kept my integrity.

Many years later, destiny orchestrated another meeting that would change my life forever. I met Dr. Christopher Kolade in an unconventional situation that could have ended my career; it was a setup that could have taken me off a promising path. But God turned it into an escalator to greatness.

After few interactions on a professional level, Dr. Kolade held my hands for 17 years. He gave me his time for 17 years. He gave me wisdom for 17 years. He gave me access for 17 years.

He wrote the foreword for my first book. He put his money where his mouth was by becoming the first investor in CHAMP before the dream I carried in my heart even had form or void.

Many attempted to kill my potential, but he shielded me and guided me. Many sold mentorship as a marketing strategy for their own survival, but he mentored with compassion and no agenda. Many used biblical principles as a rent-seeking tool, but he lived them as a God-seeker. Many dismissed me, but he gave me unfettered access to his wisdom and resources.

10 years ago, I could have died in an accident on my way home from an altruistic overnight church engagement. To the church I served, I was just a number but he reached out to comfort & guide me with wisdom and grace.