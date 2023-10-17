Hamas holding foreign nationals from 42 countries – Israel

Israel has said that the Hamas terror group is still holding hostages from 42 countries, according to a video posted on Tuesday.

According to the video posted on X formerly Twitter, Israel said Hamas are holding the captives in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli foreign minister, Eli Cohen addressed the world saying men, women and children are among those held by Hamas, adding that are scared and longing to be reunited with their families.

“Last week, our lives were turned upside down when Hamas began slaughtering Israeli men, women and children in their homes,” Cohen said.

“There are currently dozens of innocent civilians from 42 countries in the Gaza Strip being held hostage by Hamas terrorists.

“They are scared, alone, waiting to come home to their families. Their loved ones do not know their fate whether they are alive or dead. I can call on all of you as a father, as a son, as a human being.

“They could be your children, your friends, your co-workers. Join us as we make their voices heard and fight for their release and bring them home. Bring them home.”