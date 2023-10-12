Hamas: ‘Flee’, Israel drops warning leaflets for Gaza civilians

A copy of the leaflet.

In a sign that Israel has no notion of stopping its airstrikes targeting Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces, IDF, today dropped leaflets over Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip calling on people to leave their homes and go to shelters.

The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million civilians, has been bombarded by approximately 6,000 bombs. These contain a total of 4,000 tonnes of explosives.

The brutal aerial assaults comes as Israel released harrowing images of babies murdered and then burned by the barbaric Hamas terrorists.

It had earlier emerged that the terrorists massacred entire families including 40 babies at the Kfar Aza kibbutz. Some Israeli soldiers claimed that some of the children had been beheaded.

The leaflets’ message

“For your safety, you must leave your homes immediately and go to shelters.

“The IDF is not interested in harming you or your family members. Anyone who is near Hamas terrorists or terrorist targets will put their lives in danger,” the text of the leaflet reads.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post said it can “now confirm based on verified photos of the bodies being burnt and decapitated in Hamas’s massacre on Kfar Aza are correct”.

Earlier this morning, an Israeli military spokesman appeared to confirm the reports that Hamas terrorists beheaded babies.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said a coroner who visited the aftermath of the massacre at a Kibbutz close to the Gaza Strip had seen the children’s bodies and confirmed how they died.