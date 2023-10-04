Fresh communal clash hits Ilobu/Ifon communities in Osun

-Residents flee following sporadic gunshots

-Government reviews curfew

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some residents of Ilobu and Ifon-Orolu communities in Osun state have fled their houses as a result of fresh clash between the two neighbouring towns.

The neighbouring towns located in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the state have always been at loggerhead over land dispute for years.

Two weeks ago, crisis erupted between in the area leading to burning of a palace at Okanla, forcing the state government to declare curfew between 8pm to 6am indefinitely.

However, fresh crisis emerged on Wednesday following reports of attacks by masked gunmen on Ifon-Oba road leading to the death of one commercial motorcyclists, an Erin-Osun indigene while another from Ifon sustained gun wound injury.

The situation became tense in both communities following blame games between indigenes of the two towns.

A report issued by the Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Security, Samuel Ojo, which Vanguard obtained on Wednesday revealed that indigenes of both towns were displaying rifles and dangerous weapons in preparation for attack, urging security operatives to mobilised to the towns to avoid breakdown of law and order.

“Intelligent reports indicate rising tension and internecine strife between Ilobu and Ifon townships tonight Wednesday 4th October,2023..

“It is therefore imperative for all the security Agencies to swing into action tonight by mobilizing security operatives to Ilobu/Ifon axis to curb the Impeding/envisaging danger that might cause the residents loss of lives and properties.

“From reliable source, some of the residents of both towns were seen with their Pump Action Barrel, Dane guns and Clubs with other dangerous weapons this afternoon, warming up for tonight duel”, the security report reads partly.

Meanwhile, leaders of the two communities have engaged in blame trading over the matter fresh attack. While Ifon community accused Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan of being behind the attack, Ilobu Community leaders said the Regent of Ifon, Chief Babatunde Oyetunji masterminded the attack on the people of Ilobu.

A statement issued by the Media Assistant to the regent, Muftahu Muhideen reads partly, “The true position is that the Police has not mobilized enough personnel to curtail the situation while our people are living with fear. We are appealing to the Osun State Government and security agencies to hold Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, The Olobu of Ilobu responsible for the ongoing crisis that is unsettling the people of Erin-Osun and Ifon-Orolu Kingdom. As at now, we cannot estimate the value of damaged properties and burnt houses!



We are equally pleading to the Osun State Government to revisit the unfair State Government Official Gazette that is the root of the crises in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government.



Ilobu in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Tairu Babatunde said resident of some communities in the town have fled their homes due to sporadic gunshot and gear of being attacked.



What started like a rumour in the early hours of Wednesday has finally become reality. People of Ilobu, especially those living at Oke-Ima, Idire, Apipoororo, Ganga, Oke-Awesin and Council road woke up to a rumour of planned attack by the Babatunde Oyetunji-led Ifon-Osun, but many ignored as they believed that the crisis that Oyetunji ignited about a month ago has been laid to rest.

However, as against their beliefs, armed thugs who have been identified as people of Ifon-Osun invaded their communities and started shooting sporadically.



As at 7pm on Wednesday, thousands of Ilobu people who are residents of Oke-Ima, Apiponroro, Idire, Council road, Ganga and Oke Awesin areas have been displaced as armed hoodlums have started shooting at their houses.

Meanwhile, Osun State Government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi has reviewed the curfew imposed on the two towns from 8pm to 6am to now start from 6pm to 6am daily.



It reads, “Regarding the curfew put in place because of the communal clash between Ilobu and Ifon communities, Osun state government has directed that the curfew continues in order to maintain law and order in the affected communities.



“The Curfew time has now changed to the hours of 6pm every night, and 6am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is to be restricted during the curfew till further notice.



“This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

“Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately”.