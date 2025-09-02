Warring communities pledge to embrace peace as Osun CP visits ruins

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Following the visit of the Osun State Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Gotan to the warring Ifon-Ilobu-Erin communities, traditional rulers in the towns have pledged to embrace peace.

The three communities in Orolu and Irepodun local government areas of the state have been at loggerheads overa land dispute resulting to killings, maiming and destruction of property worth billions of Naira, hence Governor Ademola Adeleke imposed curfew on the towns.

The CP, during an on-the-spot assessment visit to assess the ruins in the communities, urged stakeholders to give peace a chance for the development of their people and to forgive and forget past experiences.

Addressing newsmen after visiting the ruins and meeting with the kings of the communities, Gotan disclosed that he was in the towns to get first-hand information from the warring parties with a view to providing lasting solutions to the dispute and advising the government to take rational decisions towards the crisis.

“There will be no development without peace. So I want to urge you first before and foremost, you see yourself all as brothers, as descendants of Oduduwa. I promise you that very soon I’m going reinforce this area to ensure want to inform you that we are expecting more manpower very soon so that they patrol the area” CP add.

Earlier, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Peter Akinyooye, commended the State commissioner police for deem fit to do spot assessment to their community, assuring the commissioner of police of supporting the security agencies and government for the lasting solutions to the matter.

Also, Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Asiru Olaniyan urged CP to address indiscriminate arrest of the members of the community over frivolous petitions.