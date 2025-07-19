Adeleke relaxes curfew in Ifon, Ilobu, Erin

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Restriction now between 12 midnight to 4am daily

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered further relaxation of the curfew imposed on warring Ifon-Ilobu-Erin communities from 9 pm to 6 am to now start from 12 midnight to 4 am daily.

The three communities were engulfed in communal clashes, leading to loss of lives and property, before Governor Adeleke declared a 24-hour curfew in the towns.

He later relaxed the restriction to 18 hours, then 12 hours daily, before the curfew was relaxed to last between 9 pm to 6 am following gradual return of peace and to allow students participate in the examination and for people to enjoy the Sallah celebration.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Saturday, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said the Governor has approved that the curfew should now be from 12 midnight till 4:00 am of the following day with effect from today, Saturday, 19th July, 2025.

“Following the return of peace in the warring communities of Ifon-Ilobu- Erin Osun, it gladdens my heart, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State to direct that the hitherto 9pm-6am curfew will now be between 12 midnight to 4am of the following day, with effect from today Saturday 19th July, 2025.

“Let me seize this opportunity to appreciate the Olufon, Olobu, Elerin and other Stakeholders for their efforts in bringing lasting peace to the three Communities, I urge that you should please keep it up.

“Finally, I am using this medium to urge the 100-man Boundaries Resolution Committee for Ifon/Ilobu/Erin to expedite action on the boundaries resolution among the three Communities,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.