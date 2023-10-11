By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—-THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, disclosed that following petitions received by the commission, some former governors, former ministers, and some ministry officials are under investigation adding that details of their involvement will soon be made public.



Spokesman of the commission, Mr Dele Oyewale also disclosed that the EFCC has recovered N27 billion and $19 million in three different cases it has investigated adding that it is making progress in line with his mandate.

Oyewale said: “The Commission’s works are progressing in line with our mandate.



“Petitions were received in respect of several public officials, some of them former governors, some former Ministers, and some Ministry officials. I can tell you investigations are ongoing on those petitions

“Details of their involvement and our investigations will soon be made public.”

“Also, investigations are ongoing in respect of monumental fraud involving some officials of the Federal Ministry of Power and Agricultural Procurement fraud. Funds meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects are diverted through sundry Bureau de Change operators. For now, several houses purchased with the funds are being recovered. The houses are in Abuja, Lagos and Cross River State.



“Similarly, in three different cases, the Commission has recovered N27, 184, 357, 524, and $19, 084, 419 and we are still recovering.

“Our prevention initiatives, risk assessment, and recovery efforts are being intensified.”