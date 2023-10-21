Explore your economic potential for self-actualization — Commission tells Yewa indigenes

By James Ogunnaike,

ABEOKUTA: The Director General of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Dr. Seye Oyeleye has called on the people of Yewaland, in Ogun State to explore the economic potentials of the zone for the self-actualization of the zone

DAWN’s Director General, made the call while delivering a lecture at the Yewaland Economic Summit, held in Ilaro, headquarters of the Yewa South Local Government of the state, enjoined them to invest more on education, infrastructure and innovation.

Oyeleye also noted that the people of the land, which has since the colonial era been serving as the gateway between Nigeria and the rest of the West Africa must create an environment that nurtures and supports the aspirations of her people for a quick realization of their dreams.

Speaking at the event titled: “Yewaland and the Quest for Development: Graduating From Self Determination To Self-actualization”, Oluseye said the DAWN Commission arrived at these conclusions after a well researched field work that examined the challenges of development in the region which he said bothered on border governance; management of the available mineral resources, as well as dearth of an all embracing political agenda for the zone, among others.

He emphasized that his commission (DAWN) maintained a stronger position that Yewaland ought to be treated as “an important economic frontier of the South Western Nigeria and a cultural frontier of the Yoruba ethic nation”, Oyeleye further stated that Yewaland would fare better by replacing the Nigerian mentality of their land as a border outpost.

While lamenting that the federal government has turned the region to an exploitation field because of the available mineral resources found in the Yewaland, the DAWN Commission’s Director General enjoined the people of the zone to seek better means of optimizing assets and potentialities of their land by uniting and evolve a unique developmental model that will fit into their peculiarities and traits.

“The people of Yewa must look inward to develop their own socioeconomic and sociopolitical development model.

While stressing that Yewaland needs good road network for its people to move their farm produce to Lagos, and neighbouring Benin Republic, Dr. Oyeleye said fixing roads in the region will not only improve the value chain in Yewaland, but also attract investors to the area.

While enjoined them to guard their history, cultural heritage and tourism site jealously.

In his remarks, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle lamented that all the manufacturing companies operating across Yewaland have become curses rather than being sources of blessings to their land.

With specific reference to infrastructure decadence, environmental pollution and non-provision of the needed employment opportunities for the youths of the land, Oba Olugbenle said the manufacturing companies in the zone have failed at meeting up with their statutory Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) and maintaining infrastructure across Yewaland even when it was obvious that their articulated trucks were responsible for the damages.

On his part, the Chairman of the summit, Venerable Olusola Ladipo-Ajayi lamented the dearth of infrastructure and social amenities in entire Yewaland, stressing that this has greatly affected the economic prosperity and fortunes of the land.