Ex-Spain midfielder Albert Riera named Bordeaux coach

Former Spain international Albert Riera was named as Bordeaux coach on Wednesday on a two-year deal, taking over from David Guion.

Riera, 41, played for Bordeaux from 2003 to 2005 in a nomadic career that also included spells at Liverpool, Manchester City, Espanyol and Galatasaray.

He led Olimpija Ljubljana to a Slovenian league and cup double last season before moving to Celje in the summer.

Guion was stood down from his position last week after a slow start to the season for a club targeting a return to Ligue 1.

Six-time French champions Bordeaux, who were relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2021-22 season, are 13th in Ligue 2.