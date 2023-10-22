Emir Visits Obong: Handshake across Nigeria, By Dele Sobowale

“Epanimondas was a monarch who knew what to do only if he knows how to go about it.” Plutarch, 45-120 AD.

Epanimondas, 401-362 BC, a General of Thebes, in the Hellenic Age, was a General and statesman when nation-states were led to war by their leaders. Plutarch, one of the world’s greatest historians, in two books titled PARALLEL LIVES, wrote how several pairs of leaders, living in different times, behaved in similar ways to help reduce the conflicts pervasive during the period. Plutarch singled out Epanimondas as the leader who took such steps despite the fact that Thebes was not the most powerful nation-state during his reign.

As usual, let me declare my interests in this story. Apart from Lagos, I spent the longest time during my working career in Kano; built my first house there; made my first million there – which was partly invested in a rice mill in Sokoto. So, Kano is my second home; and I am now working on a book on the state. Akwa Ibom State, AKS, and Obong Victor Attah, former Governor and Father of AKS, are inextricably linked in my mind. If all Nigerian politicians, living or dead, were lined up and I am asked to queue behind one; it will be Attah. I have not even thought of who will come second. I know every corner of AKS.

But, long before I finally met Attah, I twice met Ado Bayero I, 1930-2014, in Kano in 1982. His close friendship with the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Sijuwade Olubuse I, 1980-2015, was well-known. They travelled together and the Yoruba community, including me, paid our respects to both. On two occasions, I was included in the delegation to meet with the Ado Bayero I in order to resolve ethnic conflicts in Kano. A more gracious monarch cannot be imagined.

When reports reached me that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero II, was visiting Akwa Ibom State and would be paying a courtesy call on the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, all the traditional rulers and Obong Victor Attah, former Governor, I knew history was in some ways repeating itself. By undertaking this trip at a time of the greatest political tension in Nigeria, Ado Bayero II was demonstrating wisdom and leadership among traditional rulers in a unique way. Bayero II was also following in the footsteps of Ado Bayero I who was also a trend-setter in stretching hand-shakes across the Rivers Niger and Benue. Therein lives the similarities in the approaches of the two monarchs.

Ado Bayero II could not have chosen a better Southern State than AKS to begin what, for lack of better title, I can only call Monarch Diplomacy. Kano State, unknown to most people, is a multi-ethnic state which is predominantly Muslim. AKS is also a multi-ethnic state which is almost 100 per cent Christian. The Emir, by this gesture, has set out to promote the ideas of our founding fathers – “though tribes and tongues may differ, in unity we stand”.

Few truly patriotic Nigerians can fail to grasp the historical significance of this august visit from the standpoint of determining what roles our traditional rulers can play in nation-building. The reader should take a look at how long Ado Bayero I and Olubuse I reigned – 51 and 35 years. Together, they outlasted all our Heads of State except Buhari and Tinubu. And, anybody who assumes they were powerless is ignorant of the influences they had in their domains.

One of my visits to Ado Bayero I, was in 1982. The late Governor Abubakar Rimi, 1940-2010, had issued the monarch a query for leaving his domain without permission. News about the query, issued on Tuesday, had been reported on Kano State Radio and other media. On Friday, after the Jumat prayers, the youths of Kano made their feelings known to the Governor.

Kano was ungovernable for over a week. Sabon Gari, mostly populated by southerners, was under attack and a full-scale ethnic war was about to erupt. A delegation of Southern leaders from various ethnic groups went to visit the Ado Bayero I, who was in the centre of the disturbance. We believed that he, and not the Governor, could restore peace to Kano. His intervention proved decisive in restoring law and order.

In our presence, among other things, he called Alhaji Dantata and Alhaji Ishyaku Rabiu as well as some religious leaders; then he asked us to go home. All will be well. All was well a few days after. Rimi lost the 1983 election to an unknown Sabo Bakin Zuwo. As far as the grassroots are concerned, the traditional ruler, who is relatively more permanent, is trusted more than political office holders. Ado Bayero I was undoubtedly loved by his people.

Ado Bayero II has shown the light; it remains for others to find the way. Let the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, visit the El-Kanemi, Muhammad al-Amin al-Amin, for example and the traditional rulers can try to unify us – since the politicians have failed. This visit should not be the first and last. Ado Bayero I will be extremely glad that his worthy example is being followed by Ado Bayero II. My joy is boundless at this development.

AGEING GRACEFULLY FOR THOSE OVER 50

“To be seventy years young is sometimes far more hopeful than to be forty years old” – Oliver Wendell Holmes, 1809-1894, US Jurist.

You have heard people say frequently that “health is wealth”. But, very few realise that just as most people work hard for whatever wealth they possess; they must also work hard for their health. Health is probably one thing most Nigerians take for granted, or leave for God to provide until old age. That we have failed woefully in this regard can be discovered from two startling revelations in one of the best written books I have been privileged to read about the aging process since I became old myself three years ago.

AGE GRACEFULLY by Dr Ademola Dixon, a medical doctor-turned-writer, is the sort of book on personal and community healthcare, which reminds me of those who read articles on ‘Why you should buy insurance’ – after their uninsured mansion goes up in flames. Perhaps, if I read it early in 2020 I would not be looking 100 now. The book is so full of insights; pointing to how to look young at 70 instead of old at 40 – as most Nigerians do now.

AGE GRACEFULLY is Dixon’s second book; it may not be the last. After his first book, OMO EKO, a biography launched in March 2022, it was obvious to all who know him that Dr Dixon was dropping the stethoscope for the writer’s pen. Still, he needed a bit of prodding by well-wishers before he embarked on AGE GRACEFULLY – a small book, approximately 100 pages long. Readers, however, should not be deceived by its length. Like a beautiful and well-sewn mini-skirt, it was short enough to draw attention to the subject and long enough to cover the essential aspects of the subject.

Dixon did not waste time in letting his readers know what his objectives and priorities are in writing the book. In the Preface he made it clear that he had “developed an interest and passion for upgrading preventive health care services in Nigeria.” Putting his money where his mouth was, he collaborated with two other colleagues in launching a pilot scheme for a period of two years. Not surprisingly, AGE GRACEFULLY started with a series of observations, based on 35 years hands-on experience. Whether or not you have had some idea of what preventive health care entails, it is impossible to read the book without adding to your knowledge.

Comprehensive Medical Check-up, in the next Chapter, gets the reader into the educative as well as controversial aspects of the advocacy. Unless Dixon has a watered-down version of the idea in mind, it is difficult not to regard AGE GRACEFULLY as a book for the elite. The masses, whose discretionary income barely covers food, rent and transport, have nothing left for good medical services – certainly not annual check-up; at any price.

LIFESPAN (LIFE EXPECTANCY), Chapter 3, is perhaps the most interesting for Nigerians. On page 19, we are confronted with a table titled: Life Expectancy at birth for both genders (in years).” In it, we discover the following:

Period Nigeria Cuba Costa Rica UK

2010-15 51.88 79.16 79.16 80.97

Data provided by the United Nations, Department of Economics and Social Affairs – Population Division – World Population Prospects, the 2017 Revision.

The data presented prove conclusively that the concept of old age varies from one country to the next and it is not often a function of Gross Domestic Product, GDP, per capita – otherwise, Cubans and Costa Ricans with less than $900 per annum should not be enjoying life spans higher than Nigerians at $5,800 and almost equal to Britons with $54,000 to their credit.

To some extent, the data available and global demographics support what Dixon implies in AGE GRACEFULLY. Money alone cannot buy living well into old age. More is needed. Those figures also contain a message of hope. If Cuba and Costa Rica can get it right, so can Nigeria.

The other things include advice on sex and libido, alcohol and illicit drugs consumption, stress management, diet and nutrition.

AGE GRACEFULLY ended abruptly without touching the growing incidence of dementia as more “young” 70 year-olds confront life without that great health provider – meaningful work. Still, it is highly recommended.