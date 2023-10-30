Edo assembly has no rift with Obaseki – Speaker

The Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has said that there is no rift between Gov. Godwin Obaseki and lawmakers contrary to speculations in some quarters.

Agbebaku said this shortly after inspecting the ongoing renovation work at the Legislative Quarters in Benin.

Flanked by other lawmakers, he said: “I want to let you know that we are all working in harmony with the governor.

“The house has no problem with the governor. He is doing well,” he said.

Assessing the renovation of the legislative quarters, Agbebaku said that he was satisfied at the pace of work.

He said that the governor had just paid the second tranche of the contract to the contractor handling the project.

“Before we came on board, the governor had awarded the contract.

“This legislative quarters is housing almost 30 blocks of housing units.

“It was awarded to four contractors and the job is going on smoothly.

“Before the end of November, members will move into their apartments,” the speaker said.

He further disclosed that 14 of the cars ordered by the governor for the lawmakers have so far arrived at the Government House.

“The governor is doing well and he is trying to ensure even distribution of the scarce state resources.

“The assembly is not the only sector that needs the attention of the governor, there are other areas seeking attention,” Agbebaku said.

He said that the house commended the governor’s developmental stride in the state.

He said that the governor was making sure that all the adjoining roads were fixed to decongest the major roads.

He said that the house had set up an ad hoc committee to monitor all government projects, adding that the lawmakers were satisfied with what they saw on ground.

“So we are working in harmony with the state government and we can tell you that the governor is doing very well and will finish strongly,” the speaker said.