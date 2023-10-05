DSS arrests suspended Unical Law Dean accused of sex scandal

…Why he was arrested…DSS

Soni Daniel

Abuja: The suspended Dean of the Law University of Calabar, Prof Cyril Ndifon, has been taken into custody by the Department of State Services.

Ndifon’s arrest by the DSS was at the instance of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission following his alleged refusal to turn himself in for questioning despite several invitations.

Vanguard gathered that the ICPC had sought the collaboration of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the University of Calabar (UNICAL) Sex Scandal matter involving Professor Cyril NDIFON, the erstwhile Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Institution.

The Commission had complained that Ndifon refused to honour its several invitations and thereafter sought the assistance of the DSS to get him to answer to the allegations of sex levelled against him.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Ndifon was eventually arrested in Calabar, Cross River State by its operatives on Wednesday based on a Court Order.

“However, the Service, following the Commission’s request and in the spirit of interagency cooperation, supported it for a successful operation,” Afunanya explained.

“This is to guide public understanding of the latest developments on the matter,” the statement added.

It will be recalled that following outcry by female Unical law students over Ndifon’s sex exploits against them, the University suspended him and raised a panel to probe the allegations against him.

The panel, which submitted its report early this week, recommended that Ndifon be sanctioned for various offences, including extortion of funds.