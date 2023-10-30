Delta chieftain,Ukubehinje hails Akpoti-Uduagan’s victory

By Paul Olayemi

Former House of Assembly member and Chairman of Abigborodo community, Misan Ukubeyinje, has congratulated Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on her victory at the Court of Appeal. The court upheld her election as the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

In a press statement, Ukubeyinje described the verdict as a victory for democracy, justice and the rule of law. He also praised the PDP for being the party of the people and the defender of their rights.

He said: “I, Misan Ukubehinje, hereby congratulate our wife and mother Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on her well-deserved victory at the Court of Appeal. The appellate court has affirmed what we all knew to be true: that Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan is the duly elected senator to represent the good people of Kogi Central Senatorial District.”

He also congratulated Natasha’s husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom and our father, who has been a pillar of support and encouragement to her throughout this legal battle. He said: “He is a man of honour and integrity, who has stood as a pillar behind her.”

He urged Natasha to continue to serve her constituents with passion, dedication and excellence. He said: “She has shown herself to be a woman of courage, vision and leadership. She is a role model for many young Nigerians, especially women, who aspire to make a positive difference in our society.”

He also commended the judiciary for upholding the truth and delivering justice. He said: “The judges have shown that they are independent and impartial arbiters of the law.”

He called on all stakeholders to respect the verdict of the court and work together for the peace and progress of Kogi State and Nigeria at large.

He concluded by saying: “Once again, I congratulate Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and the PDP on this historic achievement. Long live Kogi Central Senatorial District! Long live Kogi State! Long live Nigeria!”