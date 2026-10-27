Jigawa Assembly approves constitutional amendment for state police

‎By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has approved the proposed constitutional amendment seeking the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

The Speaker of the House, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, announced the approval during plenary, saying the move was aimed at strengthening community policing and improving security across the country.

He explained that the proposed amendment was transmitted to the state Assembly for consideration after its passage by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

‎According to him, the establishment of state police would help address security challenges at the grassroots by giving state governments greater responsibility for protecting lives and property.

The approval is part of ongoing efforts to decentralise Nigeria’s policing system and strengthen the capacity of states to respond to security threats within their jurisdictions.

The development comes after the National Assembly gave state Houses of Assembly a 30-day deadline to communicate their positions on the proposed constitutional amendment.

State legislatures were directed to indicate whether they supported or opposed the bill as part of the constitutional amendment process.