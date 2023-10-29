Defend illegal proscription of IPOB, group mocks FG

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB has accused the Federal Government of running away from defending its alleged illegal proscription of the group.

Describing the proscription as ‘black market action’ the pro-Biafra group in a statement by its Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, entitled Nigerian government is running away from defending its illegal proscription of IPoB, said the proscription has been appealed against in the Appeal Court, since 2018 by the groups legal team, but the Federal Government of Nigeria keeps using the slow and warped justice system to frustrate the hearing of the Appeal.

It further stated that since the IPoB’s proscription was appealed, the Nigerian government and its judges have been running away from meeting the IPoB’s legal team in their court.

IPoB’s statement read “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, ably led by our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wondered why the Nigeria government is running away from defending their black market proscription of IPoB before the Appeal Court.

“The public should recall that Justice Abdul Kafarati had, on September 20, 2017, granted an ex parte order proscribing IPoB as a terrorist organization without IPoB legal representation.

“This black market proscription order has been appealed in the Appeal Court since 2018 by the IPOB legal team, but the Federal government of Nigeria keeps using the slow and warped justice system to frustrate the hearing of the Appeal.

“Ever since the IPoB proscription was appealed, the Nigerian government and its judges have been running away from meeting the IPoB’s legal team in their court. The Nigerian government and its courts are running, while the IPoB legal team awaits them in the court to continue what they started.

“IPoB is a peaceful movement seeking Biafra restoration. IPoB since its formation has organized the most peaceful rallies across the world, particularly in Biafra territories. Irrespective of our non-violence approach, the ethnically biased former Fulani government of Nigeria used one of their kinsmen Judge, to proscribe the peaceful movement in what can best be referred to as a black market proscription.

“Our legal team appealed the black market proscription in 2018. Since then, we have been waiting for the government to appear in their court and explain to the world how a peaceful movement seeking freedom, became a terrorist organization.

“On every adjournment date, either the Federal government or the Judges to hear the case, will refuse to appear in Court. Since IPoB appealed the black market proscription, the Nigerian government and her proxy actor judges have never allowed the case to see the light of day.

“Men and women of good conscience should ask the Nigerian government why they are running away from their court on the case of IPoB proscription appeal. Instead of facing IPoB’s legal team in court to prove their proscription of IPoB, the Nigeria government capitalized on the illegal terrorist tag on IPoB using their murderous Security Forces to abduct, illegally detain, and most times extrajudicial murder of unarmed IPoB members.”