Danish, Finish envoys, others to headline WIMBIZ’s 22nd confab

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ambassador of Finland to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, and to the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Head of Mission, Royal Danish Consulate-General, Lagos; Folusho Gbadamosi, renowned journalist, Bimbo Oloyede alongside Chief Executive Officer, ASSECO Software Nigeria Ltd., Simon Melchior, Founder/CEO, U-Connect Human Resources Ltd, Omon Dike, Founder/CEO, U-Connect Human Resources Ltd and Gr8jobsngto are among speakers who would be gracing the 22nd Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ conference billed to hold from November 2 to 3, 2023 at Eko Hotels & Suites.

Other speakers include Dr. Rufai Oseni, TED Conferences Speaker, Advisor, Start-Up Africa, Global Speaker, TV Host; Tosin Adefeko, CEO, AT3 Resources; Pharm. Josephine Ehimen, CEO, Nett Pharmacy; Jette Bjerrum, Consul-General, Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria; Fisayo Fosudo, Tech; Finance Creator; Tobi Ayeni, Digital Strategist; Founder MissTechy; Tomike Adeoye, Award Winning Brand Influencer, Actor; Entrepreneur and many others.

Speaking at the press conference, the Executive Director, Hansatu Adegbite, revealed that the theme for the 2023 WIMBIZ conference, MISSION I’MPOSSIBLE: THRIVE, was carefully considered to inspire, empower and equip participants with the tools necessary to thrive in uncertain times.

“This year’s theme is timely and relevant as it comes against the backdrop of economic and social challenges for women in Nigeria and its impact on their various careers and businesses. It is focused on reminding delegates that, as individuals, they can make a significant impact in life and thrive in their respective organisations, communities, collectives and nations,” she said.

The Conference Planning Group Chairperson, Molade Adeniyi, in her explanation, noted that, “some of the speakers have been selected to share their experiences at the conference.

“The conference is aimed at motivating and inspiring women to envision a brighter future for themselves irrespective of the mounting challenges they have to conquer.

“They will be inspired to draw from the experiences of game changers and intentionally connect to a thriving community or thrive as individuals.

Also, the Vice Chairperson, Dr. Joy Isa, also revealed that, the conference will feature several sessions, including five plenary, two deep Dives, WIMBIZ Conversations, and a Debate. Adding that these sessions will explore a wide range of topics, including parenting, health, technology, and governance.

“Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts in their respective fields and leave with actionable insights to apply to their businesses or organisations,” she said.