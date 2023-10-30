CSOs urge Tinubu to withdraw Umoren’s appointment as REC

President Tinubu

…Says Umoren is a card-carrying member of APC

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria have joined other groups and prominent Nigerian citizens to call on President Bola Tiinubu to immediately withdraw his appointment of Mr Etekamba Umoren as a Resident Electoral Commissioner.

The Director Center for Human Rights and Accountability Network (CHRAN), Otuekong Franklyn Isong, made the call on Monday in Uyo while addressing newsmen on the issue.

According to the coalition Umoren’s the appointment as REC was unconstitutional, noting that section 156(1)(a) and Third Part I, item F, Paragraph 14(1) of the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria , 1999(as amended) outrightly disqualifies any person in partisan politics and card-carrying member of a political party in Akwa Ibom.

He stated: “We collectively demand that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the public interest should withdraw the appointment of Mr. Etekamba Umoren as a Resident Electoral Commissioner in INEC from Akwa Ibom state.

“Mr Etekamba Umoren does not meet the constitutional requirements of being non-partisan as defined by section 156(1)(a) of the 1999 constitution to be appointed as INEC Commissioner.

“He is not only a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, but an active politician who had held several political appointments including as Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government under the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) , before he defected to the ruling APC on the 8th day of August , 2018.

“Mr. Etekamba Umoren has also campaigned for the ruling APC during the general Elections in Akwa Ibom State.

“Being a card-carrying member of the APC , Mr. Etekamba Umoren is not qualified for such appointment in-line with relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

“The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria demands the immediate withdrawal of Mr. Etekamba Umoren’s appointment as a Resident Electoral Commissioner from Akwa Ibom State by President Bola Tinubu as a matter of urgency”

The coalition, however, commended President Tinubu for ensuring the equitable distribution of appointments across the 36 states of the Federation.

The Coalition consists of Centre for Human Rights and Accountability Network(CHRAN) People’s Rights to Life Democratic Foundation, Vital Partners for Development, Education Support Associates, Civil Society Network for Development, and Young & Girls Child Education Network.