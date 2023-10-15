BRI remains catalyst for Chinese-Nigeria cooperation, devt — Consul-General

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing has said that the Belt and Road Initiative, BRI, has proven to be a significant catalyst for cooperation and development between Nigeria and China.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative over the weekend, held in Lagos and tagged ‘Renew the Hope with the Belt and Road Initiative,’ Yuqing expressed delight that Chinese companies have been actively participating in projects in Nigeria especially in Lagos.

The event brought together stakeholders to discuss the achievements and development of Chinese projects and success in Nigeria.

In her remarks, the Consul General said: “The seminar is indeed at the right time, few days ago, precisely 10th of October, China released a White Paper titled “The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future.”

The white paper elaborates on the historical origins, concept and vision, implementation path, practical achievements, and global significance of the Belt and Road Initiative.

“In Nigeria, we are delighted to see that Chinese companies have been actively participating in projects such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Dangote Refinery, the Lagos Blue Line Light Rail, the Lagos International Airport, and the Lagos-Ibadan Railway and so on.

“These projects have significantly promoted local economic and social development. Projects like the China-Nigeria Friendship Model Primary School in Ogun State, and the FOA Primary School in Lagos State, built with donations from the Chinese Consulate General and enterprises, have borne fruitful results in improving people’s livelihoods.”

Speaking on the cultural involvement of HuaXing Arts Chairman Troupe and charitable work of the Chinese community in Nigeria, Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association, Dr. Eric Ni said: “HuaXing Arts Troupe plays an active role in organizing China and Nigeria cultural performances, while it also host series of activities such as China-Nigeria Cultural Exchange Stars Entering the Campus and Cultural China·Spring Together.

“In particular, various celebration activities are held on important festivals such as the Spring Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, the Dragon Boat Festival, and the strategic cooperation agreement signed with the Chinese National Orchestral.

“Each event provides opportunities to donate to outstanding students, low-income families, orphanages, in total Chinese Community has provided 1800 scholarships to Nigerian students.

“Just recently, the HuaXing Arts Troupe noticed an 8-year-old boy who couldn’t see while performing cultural activities at a school in Lagos, the Chinese Community came to the rescue and funded the cataract surgery for him and two other adults.”

In their sperate remarks, representatives from different Chinese companies and institutions also shared their involvement and achievements. Dr. Adetoro Banwo, who is the Deputy Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos, highlighted the positive impact of Chinese involvement in Africa.

Banwo said: ”Belt and Road Initiative forges economic, political, and security ties between Africa and China, through the Initiative, roads, railways, bridges, hospitals, schools and airports among others, have been constructed in Africa, which has boosted trade, increased job creation, improved transport services and education and health among African countries, the improved Gross Domestic Product and foreign exchange earnings in Africa have been attributed to the increased trade and investment opportunities ushered in by Chinese enterprises.”

The seminar concluded with a renewed commitment from both China and Nigeria to continue strengthening their bilateral relations.

