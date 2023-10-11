Breaking: Tinubu is obligated to unveil his true identity – Obi

Peter Obi
By John Alechenu, Abuja
The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has asked President Bola Tinubu, to mount the stage and address Nigerians on his true identity.
…details later
October 11, 2023
Peter Obi
By John Alechenu, Abuja
The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has asked President Bola Tinubu, to mount the stage and address Nigerians on his true identity.
…details later
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.