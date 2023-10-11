Bayelsa Guber: APC stakeholders tackle Sylva for naming self Campaign DG

Sylva

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Ahead of the Bayelsa State off-cycle governorship elections coming up on November 11, some stakeholders in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have kicked against the governorship standard-bearer, Chief Timipre Sylva naming himself the Director General of the Campaign Council.

Reacting to the constitution and inauguration of the campaign council, some stakeholders and chieftains of the party under the auspices of Bayelsa APC Integrity Group, said the development has vindicated the group who has accused the party flag bearer of running a one man show in the party.

The reaction of the group which is contained in a statement signed by its Coordinator Chief Ebipadeowei Oyinkuro, recalled that only a few years ago, APC was not only in the heart and mouth of the people of Bayelsa State but was also at the commanding height of goodwill in the State, regretting that weeks to the governorship election, all that has evaporated.

He said: “The party not only appears to be going into battle with its flanks wide open, but it is deep in tatters and also showing signs that it requires oxygen.

“Well-regarded and influential members of the party in the State who could rightly be described as the first and best 11 have all turned their backs against Chief Sylva. Many other party stalwarts who never set out from the onset to be dissidents are also openly pitching their tent with the Candidate of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Sen., Douye Diri.

“They are angry over the high-handedness of Chief Sylva and for conducting himself as if the APC in the State is his personal estate. His governorship ambition comes across to them like an entitled birthright. Nothing better tells the story other than the fact that Chief Sylva is both a Gubernatorial Candidate and Chairman of his own campaign. His cousin, Chief Dennis Otiotio who is the State Chairman of the Party is Alternate-Chairman while the running mate, Joshua Macaiver is the co-chairman. The majority of the rest of the campaign council are from Sylva’s circle.”

Another close ally of the former Petroleum Resources Minister from the State who choose to speak with our correspondent on conditions of anonymity decries the extent most APC leaders in the State are willing to go and have gone to ensure that the opposition PDP emerges victorious at the polls.

He revealed that more worrisome is the fact that a particular gubernatorial aspirant of the APC from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area with influential capacity has taken it upon himself to ensure that Chief Timipre Sylva is roundly defeated at the polls. To this end, he is pulling strings in Abuja and the creeks of Bayelsa State and beyond.

He revealed further that the camp of Chief Sylva is currently off balance that the former guber aspirant has brokered a deal in the creeks in favour of Sen. Douye Diri with influential Niger Delta ex-agitators who carry significant weight in shaping the outcome of elections in their areas. Until the move, Chief Sylva was expecting to harvest massive votes through the support of ex-agitators on account of his running mate being an ex-agitator.

The source said: “The former guber aspirant has not forgotten and has also not forgiven the former Minister for making aspirants spend their hard resources. He told them in private and then in a radio phone-in programme that he would no longer seek election to be Governor of Bayelsa State as that chapter of his life is closed forever. Then he turned around and imposed himself as the candidate of the party as if he was born to be the governor and they, his servants for life.

“The said gubernatorial aspirant with the ability to mobilize is going about conducting himself as if he has become the campaign manager for Douye Diri. He has shown himself a rallying point for aggrieved party stalwarts. He is also daily holding political meetings with individuals and groups at various venues within and outside the State capital.

“Chief Lyon who also controlled a lot of patronage is having a running battle with Chief Sylva, who he believes allegedly sabotaged his governorship. Therefore he and his supporters have pitched tent with the PDP candidate.

“The Central Senatorial District which accounts for more than 40% of the total voting population of the State suffers the pithy tale of marginalization and near-total neglect in the scheme of things in the APC under the leadership of Chief Sylva.”

The source concluded by saying as it stands, unless the party echelon and Mr. President personally intervene a disastrous outing awaits the party.