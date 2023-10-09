Barcelona’s Kounde out for five weeks, set to miss El-Classico 

By Enitan Abdultawab

Barcelona’s injury woes continue yet again as defender Jules Kounde left the pitch during the match at Granada on Sunday, which ended in a 2–2 draw.

The Frenchman, who had been Barcelona’s ‘most important’ defender this season, limped off after teammate Gavi crashed into him after the youngster tried to clear the ball. He seemed to continue later on, but Granada forward Bryan Zaragoza bumped into him a few minutes later.

According to the official medical report from Barcelona, Jules Kounde has sustained a sprain in his MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament), making him unavailable for selection as he undergoes the recovery process.

Consequently, he will be absent from upcoming matches, including a vital El Classico, and ruled out of international duty for the French national team.

Kounde is expected to be sidelined for approximately five weeks due to the severity of his injury.

He joins the likes of Pedri Gonzalez, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Frenkie De Jong on the sidelines.